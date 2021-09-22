Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Mitch Wishnowsky has punted his way to being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his Week 2 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While San Francisco's defense certainly deserves a lot of credit for the team's 17-11 victory on Sunday, the same could be said for the 49ers special teams unit. Wishnowsky notched two punts that pinned Philadelphia inside their own 10 yard line. Neither of the two punts resulted in points for Philadelphia. He finished the day with five punts for 226 yards (45.2 average) with three landing inside the 20.

"Mitch with three punts inside the 20, two inside the 10, that's pretty elite right there," George Kittle said postgame. "He's incredible... Shout out to (special teams coordinator Richard) Hightower keeping those boys prepped because that was huge for us. That was a game changer."