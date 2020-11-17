Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers in Week 10, Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Pro Football Focus Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Heading into Week 11, analytics site Pro Football Focus released grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.

Pick No. 14: ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿

2020 Overall Grade: 55.0

"﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ makes plays in every single game he appears in, and after a little more seasoning at this level, he will likely find the consistency to become one of the better interior linemen in the league.

"He had three total pressures against the Saints, two of which were sacks. He also flashed on the kind of plays that are harder to quantify, like blowing up a screen with excellent recognition and forcing a throwaway. His negatives were more minor, but they were there, and he struggled at times to maintain position against the run going up against the New Orleans offensive line, which remains one of the best in the league."

Pick No. 25: ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿

2020 Overall Grade: 79.0

"With injuries still a factor, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is now the 49ers chief offensive weapon. He led the team with 11 targets against the Saints, almost double the next highest figure, and caught seven of those passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Aiyuk was drafted in the first round as a surprise to many, yet the 49ers clearly saw a receiver they could design plays around the same way they did with ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ a year ago.

"With Samuel missing time through injury, the plan has simply accelerated, and we're seeing what somebody with Aiyuk's raw athleticism can do with those opportunities. He has emerged as an impressive playmaker for the 49ers as his role has expanded, and he now has back-to-back weeks with double-digit targets."