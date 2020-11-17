Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers in Week 10, Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Good Morning Faithful,
Week 10 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for eight members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's loss in New Orleans. Take a look at which 49ers stood out on Sunday.
83.9 Overall Grade - Jimmie Ward
80.6 Overall Grade - Jordan Reed
78.6 Overall Grade - Brandon Aiyuk
78.2 Overall Grade - Kentavius Street
74.0 Overall Grade - Jamar Taylor
Pro Football Focus Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks
Heading into Week 11, analytics site Pro Football Focus released grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.
Pick No. 14: Javon Kinlaw
2020 Overall Grade: 55.0
"Javon Kinlaw makes plays in every single game he appears in, and after a little more seasoning at this level, he will likely find the consistency to become one of the better interior linemen in the league.
"He had three total pressures against the Saints, two of which were sacks. He also flashed on the kind of plays that are harder to quantify, like blowing up a screen with excellent recognition and forcing a throwaway. His negatives were more minor, but they were there, and he struggled at times to maintain position against the run going up against the New Orleans offensive line, which remains one of the best in the league."
Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk
2020 Overall Grade: 79.0
"With injuries still a factor, Brandon Aiyuk is now the 49ers chief offensive weapon. He led the team with 11 targets against the Saints, almost double the next highest figure, and caught seven of those passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Aiyuk was drafted in the first round as a surprise to many, yet the 49ers clearly saw a receiver they could design plays around the same way they did with Deebo Samuel a year ago.
"With Samuel missing time through injury, the plan has simply accelerated, and we're seeing what somebody with Aiyuk's raw athleticism can do with those opportunities. He has emerged as an impressive playmaker for the 49ers as his role has expanded, and he now has back-to-back weeks with double-digit targets."
In addition, Pro Football Focus listed Aiyuk as the third-highest graded rookie in the entire draft class through 10 weeks.
The Unshakeable Bond of Tony Morabito and Joe Perry
Joe Perry and Tony Morabito sat down at their first meeting in 1947. They chatted about food, music, restaurants and San Francisco's night life before football became part of the conversation. Perry later described the uncanny bond he felt with the 49ers team owner.
"We hit it off immediately. Tony was like a second father to me," Perry said. "Football wasn't always the top priority with us. I liked the closeness and family-like feeling we had."
They became quick friends but had yet to finalize a football deal. Perry considered other contract proposals, including a much higher payday from the Los Angeles Rams. Perry's final decision centered on trust rather than economics. He had built a soulful rapport with Morabito. He cherished the human interaction rather than the financial gain. Read More >>>
49ers Place DL Arik Armstead on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have placed Arik Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
The Reserve/COVID-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
