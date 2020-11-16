49ers Reserves Standout Despite Lopsided Loss vs. Saints

Sunday was a far cry from the outcome the 49ers anticipated, however, there were several takeaways to glean from – one being the performance of many of San Francisco's depth pieces. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted the top five performers from the Week 10 matchup, including many who had a season-best outing against the Saints. Here's who stood out:

﻿Jimmie Ward - 83.9 Overall Grade

San Francisco's free safety earned his highest grade of the season against the Saints. Ward notched two pass breakups, including one on 3rd-and-4 against Jared Cook that forced a New Orleans punt. He and fellow safety Tarvarius Moore forced a fumble on Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on a quarterback designed run. Additionally, Ward did not allow a single catch in coverage on Sunday.

﻿Jordan Reed - 80.6 Overall Grade

Reed hauled in five of his six targets on Sunday for a season-high 62 yards, his largest output since Week 11 of the 2018 season with the Washington Football Team (75). His most impressive catch came on a one-handed grab on a third-and-long play where the tight end scooped up the pass with the nose of the ball just inches from the turf. Reed has earned an 85.4 overall grade on the season, ranking third among tight ends who have played at least 100 snaps so far this season.

﻿Brandon Aiyuk - 78.6 Overall Grade

The 49ers rookie receiver led the team with seven receptions on a career-high 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. Over the last three contests, Aiyuk has amassed 21 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Fourteen of his 21 catches have resulted in either a first down or touchdown. Aiyuk's 79.0 overall grade on the season ranks third among qualifying offensive rookies.

Heading into "Monday Night Football," Aiyuk is the fourth-highest graded wide receiver in Week 10 behind Jakobi Meyers (84.8), Cole Beasley (83.6) and Davante Adams (82.3).

﻿Kentavius Street - 78.2 Overall Grade

Street played 41 of the 49ers defensive snaps and nearly earned the first sack of his career against Drew Brees on a play that was flagged for roughing the passer.

﻿Jamar Taylor - 74.0 Overall Grade