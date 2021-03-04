Morning Report: Examining the Top Free Agents Around the League

49ers Wide Receivers Coach Wes Welker Gives an Exclusive Interview for the WON Digital Magazine

How would you assess rookie WR ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿'s first season?

"I thought it was good. Obviously, it was tough for rookies this year coming in with not having the offseason and other factors, but Brandon kept on improving throughout the year and getting better and better. Overall, we're really happy with Brandon. He has the potential to be a great player for us in the future."

If you had to rank the most important skills of a WR between hands, speed, or route running, what would it be?

"That's a tough one, but speed is always something that we emphasize. Speed is definitely a huge part, but all of it is important, all three of those factors are things we look for in all our guys. You have to be able to catch the ball to play receiver so I'd say speed, then hands and last would be route running. The route running can sometimes take more time, while the other two you either have it or you don't."

The WR group always seems to have great chemistry with one another. What goes into creating such a tight knit group both on and off the field?

"It's all about the guys and the types of guys we have in our room. Kyle and John don't just bring in the right talent, they bring in the right people as well. That's a huge part of what makes it enjoyable to come to work every single day. Any time you have a bad apple it brings everyone else down and we've been fortunate not to have dealt with that. We try to have fun in our room. We are very serious about the game, but we also try to have fun and enjoy it. The key thing is the personalities and our guys really mesh well together."