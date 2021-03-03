49ers Claim CB Mark Fields II

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Fields II (5-10, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 6, 2019. After spending training camp with the Chiefs, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on August 31, 2019. He appeared in Minnesota's first game of the season prior to being waived on September 14, 2019. Fields was later signed to the Vikings practice squad on September 16, where he spent the remainder of the season.

In 2020, Fields spent time on the Vikings practice squad and saw action in two games for the team prior to being waived on December 16, 2020. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans the following day and saw action in two games for Houston. He was waived by the Texans on March 2, 2021.