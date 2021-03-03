Presented by

49ers Claim CB Mark Fields II

Mar 03, 2021 at 01:47 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Fields II (5-10, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 6, 2019. After spending training camp with the Chiefs, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on August 31, 2019. He appeared in Minnesota's first game of the season prior to being waived on September 14, 2019. Fields was later signed to the Vikings practice squad on September 16, where he spent the remainder of the season.

In 2020, Fields spent time on the Vikings practice squad and saw action in two games for the team prior to being waived on December 16, 2020. He was claimed off waivers by the Texans the following day and saw action in two games for Houston. He was waived by the Texans on March 2, 2021.

A 24-year-old native of Cornelius, NC, Fields attended Clemson University for four years (2015-18) where he appeared in 48 games (six starts) and registered 45 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one interception.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign WR River Cracraft to One-year Extension

San Francisco has signed Cracraft to a one-year extension
news

49ers Sign S Kai Nacua To One-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety ﻿Kai Nacua﻿ to a one-year extension. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed Josh Rosen and Austin Walter to one-year extensions. 
news

49ers Sign LS Taybor Pepper to Two-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed the long snapper to a two-year contract extension. 
news

49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. 

San Francisco has re-signed restricted free agent running back Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Ken Webster

San Francisco has re-signed cornerback Ken Webster to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign QB Josh Johnson, OL Corbin Kaufusi to Reserve/Futures Contracts

San Francisco has signed two more players to reserve/futures contracts. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has waived LS Colin Holba and signed two players to reserve/future contracts. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has activated OL Tom Compton from the Injured Reserve list and other moves ahead of the season finale. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has opened the practice window for Tom Compton and placed Robbie Gould on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Advertising