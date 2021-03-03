The WR group always seems to have great chemistry with one another. What goes into creating such a tight knit group both on and off the field?

"It's all about the guys and the types of guys we have in our room. Kyle and John don't just bring in the right talent, they bring in the right people as well. That's a huge part of what makes it enjoyable to come to work every single day. Any time you have a bad apple it brings everyone else down and we've been fortunate not to have dealt with that. We try to have fun in our room. We are very serious about the game, but we also try to have fun and enjoy it. The key thing is the personalities and our guys really mesh well together."

In the Shanahan offense, is it more important to be better pass catcher or run blocker?