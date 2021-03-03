Like Jones, Thomas has also been a leading influence in the advocacy of young lives. A portion of Thomas' sales will benefit his family foundation: The Defensive Line. Launched by Solomon, his father, Chris, and mother Martha, The Defensive Line seeks to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by telling the truth about it - by transforming the way people communicate and connect about mental health. Thomas has been a strong proponent for mental health awareness after losing his sister, Ella, in 2018 to suicide at the age of 24.

"We want to make sure that we can be the total place to help people with their mental health – to talk about it, to share their stories, to get help and to normalize the conversations around mental health, not limited to communities of color, but to everyone around us," Thomas said. "That's our goal and that's why we're excited to launch the sauce with it, so we can get profits from the sauce to go to such great causes."

The two newest flavors are set to hit the market later in 2021. Big Dave's goal is to extend the brand of the player sauces and, ultimately, continue to marry the connection of football, food and community.

"Just having a family that has a heart to give back, that's our family and the Thomas family," David said. "When we discovered that we both have a heart for people and for helping fix brokenness, it just clicked. It just made sense."