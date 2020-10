Morning Report: Previewing #MIAvsSF, Unscripted with D.J. Jones

The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a Jimmy Garoppolo signed replica locker nameplate, Jaquiski Tartt game-worn jersey, Fred Warner game-worn pants and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.