Morning Report: Previewing #MIAvsSF, Unscripted with D.J. Jones

Oct 09, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 9.

Sunday's Matchup

6 Things to Watch For as 49ers Host Dolphins

  1. Running back Matt Breida will make his first trip to Levi's® Stadium notas a member of the 49ers after being traded to Miami in April in exchange for a fifth-round pick used to select offensive lineman ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿.
  2. Who starts at quarterback in Week 5? That's the lingering question 49ers fans and (likely) the Dolphins are eager to know.
  3. Against a Dolphins defense that's allowing 124.8 rushing yards per game to opposing offenses, ranked 20th in the NFL, the 49ers aim to rejuvenate their run game on Sunday with the potential addition of ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿.
  4. Will Sunday be the week fans and pundits alike will see the firepower of the "YAC Boys" and a healthy 49ers offense?
  5. Sunday's matchup will feature two tight ends who could play big roles in Sunday's outcome in ﻿George Kittle﻿ and Mike Gesicki.

How to Watch and Listen

The San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, October 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Quick Hits

On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ discusses the varying personalities of the 49ers defensive line, provided a scouting report on Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens, his goals in Year 4 and revealed which NFL quarterback he's eager sack. Watch a clip of the conversation below.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

On Pro Football Focus' latest ranking of the Top 50 NFL linemen (including the offensive and defensive line), ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and ﻿Trent Williams﻿ were listed at 33 and 20 overall.

The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ signed replica locker nameplate, ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ game-worn jersey, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ game-worn pants and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.

Flashback Friday

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #MIAvsSF

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to the Miami Dolphins.

QB Nick Mullens, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB C.J. Beathard
QB Nick Mullens, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB C.J. Beathard

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

WR Kendrick Bourne
WR Kendrick Bourne

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

CB Jamar Taylor
CB Jamar Taylor

LB Kwon Alexander
LB Kwon Alexander

OL Dakoda Shepley
OL Dakoda Shepley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

LB Kwon Alexander
LB Kwon Alexander

OL Colton McKivitz
OL Colton McKivitz

TE Daniel Helm
TE Daniel Helm

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Dakoda Shepley
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Dakoda Shepley

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

OL Hroniss Grasu
OL Hroniss Grasu

WR Kevin White
WR Kevin White

CB Jamar Taylor, S Marcell Harris, DB Tarvarius Moore
CB Jamar Taylor, S Marcell Harris, DB Tarvarius Moore

LB Joe Walker
LB Joe Walker

OL Daniel Brunskill
OL Daniel Brunskill

DB Tarvarius Moore
DB Tarvarius Moore

WR Kendrick Bourne
WR Kendrick Bourne

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Nick Mullens, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB C.J. Beathard, QB Nick Mullens, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Jamycal Hasty
RB Jamycal Hasty

RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

S Marcell Harris
S Marcell Harris

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Dante Pettis
WR Dante Pettis

WR Kendrick Bourne
WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

WR Richie James
WR Richie James

DL Darrion Daniels
DL Darrion Daniels

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

CB Jason Verrett
CB Jason Verrett

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

