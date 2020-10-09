Morning Report: Previewing #MIAvsSF, Unscripted with D.J. Jones

Good Morning Faithful,
Sunday's Matchup
6 Things to Watch For as 49ers Host Dolphins
- Running back Matt Breida will make his first trip to Levi's® Stadium notas a member of the 49ers after being traded to Miami in April in exchange for a fifth-round pick used to select offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.
- Who starts at quarterback in Week 5? That's the lingering question 49ers fans and (likely) the Dolphins are eager to know.
- Against a Dolphins defense that's allowing 124.8 rushing yards per game to opposing offenses, ranked 20th in the NFL, the 49ers aim to rejuvenate their run game on Sunday with the potential addition of Raheem Mostert.
- Will Sunday be the week fans and pundits alike will see the firepower of the "YAC Boys" and a healthy 49ers offense?
- Sunday's matchup will feature two tight ends who could play big roles in Sunday's outcome in George Kittle and Mike Gesicki.
How to Watch and Listen
The San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, October 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Quick Hits
On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, D.J. Jones discusses the varying personalities of the 49ers defensive line, provided a scouting report on Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens, his goals in Year 4 and revealed which NFL quarterback he's eager sack. Watch a clip of the conversation below.
Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
On Pro Football Focus' latest ranking of the Top 50 NFL linemen (including the offensive and defensive line), Arik Armstead and Trent Williams were listed at 33 and 20 overall.
The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a Jimmy Garoppolo signed replica locker nameplate, Jaquiski Tartt game-worn jersey, Fred Warner game-worn pants and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.
Flashback Friday
Say Cheese
Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to the Miami Dolphins.