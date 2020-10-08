Introducing the 'YAC Boys': Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk

Since the start of the 2020 season, San Francisco has yet to see a fully healthy roster. It took until the fourth week of the season for three of San Francisco's top pass catchers to each be available in the same game. That group may be without their starting quarterback for the time being, but the 49ers have already witnessed the trio's potential to pick up yards after the catch.

George Kittle﻿, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel make up San Francisco's 'YAC Boys,' a moniker proudly given by Samuel to the group known to create yards of their own.

Samuel made his season debut against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot suffered back in June. The second-year wideout is coming off of a breakout rookie campaign where the receiver was second on the team in targets (81), receptions (57) and yards (802) behind Kittle. He registered the fifth-most yards after the catch for a receiver during his rookie season with 473.

Per Pro Football Focus, only A.J. Brown (8.8) averaged more yards after the catch per reception than Samuel (8.5) in 2019. His 25 broken tackles trailed only Lamar Jackson (42) among all non-running backs.