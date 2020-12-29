Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 29.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Doubles Down on Jimmy Garoppolo's Future with the 49ers
There has been much speculation surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco, and head coach Kyle Shanahan hoped to set the record straight on Monday.
"Yes, I do believe Jimmy's going to be our quarterback next year," Shanahan said.
Despite the quarterback's injury woes, Shanahan trusts that, when healthy, Garoppolo is the best option for San Francisco going forward. Read More >>>
Watch the head coach's full media availability below. 👇
Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams to Miss Season Finale vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another blow heading into Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, as the team will be without two key pieces of their offense. Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams will both miss San Francisco's Week 17 divisional rematch.
Defensive lineman Jordan Willis suffered a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's contest and will also miss Sunday's game. Javon Kinlaw missed Saturday's matchup in Arizona while dealing with a knee injury. According to Shanahan, the rookie's knee still has some swelling as the team will continue to monitor him throughout the week.
Free safety Jimmie Ward remains in the concussion protocol. Tarvarius Moore, who stepped in for Ward on Saturday, suffered an ankle injury against the Cardinals and is considered "day-to-day." The same goes for tackle Justin Skule, who is dealing with a knee injury.
Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the following roster moves:
- RB Austin Walter has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- FB Josh Hokit has been restored to the team's practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
- OL Hroniss Grasu and LS Taybor Pepper have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Earns Player of the Week Nomination Following Career Day vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers put up their largest rushing output of the 2020 season in Week 16, in part due to the performance of third-year running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. Wilson Jr.'s dominant outing against the Arizona Cardinals earned him his second FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nomination.
Wilson Jr. finished Saturday's contest with a career-high 183 of the 49ers 227 rushing yards on 22 carries. Of his 183 rushing yards, 119 came after contact. The running back notched seven runs of 10-plus yards. He also added a reception for a 21-yard touchdown, his second receiving score of the season and eighth touchdown on the season. Read More >>>