Jeff Wilson Jr. Earns Player of the Week Nomination Following Career Day vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers put up their largest rushing output of the 2020 season in Week 16, in part due to the performance of third-year running back ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿. Wilson Jr.'s dominant outing against the Arizona Cardinals earned him his second FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nomination.

Wilson Jr. finished Saturday's contest with a career-high 183 of the 49ers 227 rushing yards on 22 carries. Of his 183 rushing yards, 119 came after contact. The running back notched seven runs of 10-plus yards. He also added a reception for a 21-yard touchdown, his second receiving score of the season and eighth touchdown on the season.

His 183 rushing yards were the most by a member of the 49ers in a single game since Carlos Hyde registered 193 rushing yards vs. the New York Jets in 2016 and the fifth-most by a member of the 49ers since 2000.

Wilson Jr. is up against New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Houston Texans David Johnson as the nominees for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 16.