Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams to Miss Season Finale vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another blow heading into Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, as the team will be without two key pieces of their offense. Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams will both miss San Francisco's Week 17 divisional rematch.

Aiyuk suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the 49ers Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie, who was averaging 95 yards over his last six contests, was limited to just 15 yards on one reception after hurting his ankle on the third play of the game.

Aiyuk finished his rookie season with an impressive 60 catches for 748 yards (12.5 yards per reception) and five receiving touchdowns to add to 77 yards on the ground and two rushing scores. His 748 receiving yards are the third-most of any 49ers rookie in franchise history behind Jerry Rice (927) and Deebo Samuel (802). Aiyuk's 80.1 overall grade on the season was rated as Pro Football Focus' second-highest of any rookie wideout behind Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson (90.3).

"(Aiyuk) and Deebo have gotten both of their rookie years out of the way now," Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. "Deebo didn't get a chance, really, the second year. But I expect both of those guys to have a very good offseason and come back ready to take it to another level to help our offense out."

Williams left the game briefly on Saturday, however, returned the next series. The 49es left tackle was diagnosed with an elbow sprain that will force him to miss Sunday's contest. According to Shanahan, Williams' injury will not require offseason surgery. Williams is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason after being acquired by San Francisco in a trade with the Washington Football Team for a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 and a third-round selection in 2021.

He has proven his value as the 49ers highest graded player in 2020 and as the top-graded tackle in the NFL (92.1), according to PFF. Williams has publicized his hopes of signing a long-term deal to keep him in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.

Defensive lineman Jordan Willis suffered a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's contest and will also miss Sunday's game. Javon Kinlaw missed Saturday's matchup in Arizona while dealing with a knee injury. According to Shanahan, the rookie's knee still has some swelling as the team will continue to monitor him throughout the week.

Free safety Jimmie Ward remains in the concussion protocol. Tarvarius Moore﻿, who stepped in for Ward on Saturday, suffered an ankle injury against the Cardinals and is considered "day-to-day." The same goes for tackle Justin Skule﻿, who is dealing with a knee injury.