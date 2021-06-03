Morning Report: Javon Kinlaw's Year 2 Outlook, Weston Richburg Retires

Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL

"Weston was someone who made not only our offense, but our entire team better," said General Manager John Lynch. "He led by example through his detailed approach and the toughness in which he played the game. He was a tremendous player for our organization and will be missed both on the field and in the locker room. We wish Weston, his wife, Marlee, and their entire family all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."