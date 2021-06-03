Morning Report: Javon Kinlaw's Year 2 Outlook, Weston Richburg Retires

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
DeMeco Ryans Expects Javon Kinlaw to Take a 'Huge' Jump in Year 2
Despite starting in 12 games in 2020, this year is still a first for Javon Kinlaw.
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which thwarted much of the NFL's preparations for the regular season, part of the 2020 season was a challenge for many. For first-year players, the lack of in-person instruction was a hindrance to their adjustment into the NFL.
New defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has already seen the benefits of the 49ers in-person OTAs. He believes Kinlaw is a player who will become a prime beneficiary of the team's series of sessions, especially as he looks to define himself in Year 2.
Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL
The San Francisco 49ers announced that center Weston Richburg has retired from the National Football League.
"Weston was someone who made not only our offense, but our entire team better," said General Manager John Lynch. "He led by example through his detailed approach and the toughness in which he played the game. He was a tremendous player for our organization and will be missed both on the field and in the locker room. We wish Weston, his wife, Marlee, and their entire family all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."
Looking back at Richburg's time with the 49ers since signing with the team in 2018.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed linebacker James Burgess Jr. and tight end MyCole Pruitt to one-year deals.
Burgess (6-0, 230) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. As a rookie in 2016, he spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns practice squads. He later spent two seasons with the Browns (2017-18), while also playing for the New York Jets (2019) and the Green Bay Packers (2020). Throughout his five-year career, Burgess has appeared in 31 games (21 starts) and registered 157 tackles, eight passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. In 2020, he appeared in four games for Green Bay.
Pruitt (6-2, 245) was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Vikings (2015-16), Chicago Bears (2016), Houston Texans (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018-20), he has appeared in 63 games (18 starts) and registered 32 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw action in five postseason contests (two starts) and added six receptions for 50 yards. In 2020 with the Titans, he appeared in 11 games (four starts) and notched five receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
Hear From the Players
Cornerback Jason Verrett
Verrett detailed the experience and chemistry of the 49ers secondary, gave his early impressions of the team's rookie class and excitement of playing under new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Outside Linebacker Samson Ebukam
Ebukam dissected his role with the Rams compared to his responsibilities with the 49ers and commented on why he believes Javon Kinlaw will have an All-Pro year in 2021.
Defensive Lineman Javon Kinlaw
Kinlaw recapped what he's been working on to improve his technique this offseason and discussed the value of attending his first in-person offseason workout program.
Defensive Back Jimmie Ward
Ward gave a peek into how he aims to be used on defense in 2021 and highlighted what he's seen out of Tarvarius Moore, Javon Kinlaw and the 49ers rookie defensive backs so far through OTAs.