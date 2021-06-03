49ers Sign TE MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt (6-2, 245) was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Vikings (2015-16), Chicago Bears (2016), Houston Texans (2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018-20), he has appeared in 63 games (18 starts) and registered 32 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw action in five postseason contests (two starts) and added six receptions for 50 yards. In 2020 with the Titans, he appeared in 11 games (four starts) and notched five receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns.