Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers announced today that C Weston Richburg has retired from the National Football League.

"Weston was someone who made not only our offense, but our entire team better," said General Manager John Lynch. "He led by example through his detailed approach and the toughness in which he played the game. He was a tremendous player for our organization and will be missed both on the field and in the locker room. We wish Weston, his wife, Marlee, and their entire family all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

"I consider myself extremely blessed to have played in this league and am so grateful for the experiences over the last seven years," said Richburg. "Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game and I've reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue playing and competing at a high level. I was able to play some good football all over the country and was fortunate enough to finish my career with the greatest franchise in sports. From top to bottom, the 49ers organization is comprised of some of the best men, women and athletes I've ever been around. To be just a small part of an NFC Championship and Super Bowl run is something I will never forget. Thank you Faithful for making Levi's Stadium such a great environment and for supporting us through thick and thin. I will always be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers.