Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers announced today that C Weston Richburg has retired from the National Football League.
"Weston was someone who made not only our offense, but our entire team better," said General Manager John Lynch. "He led by example through his detailed approach and the toughness in which he played the game. He was a tremendous player for our organization and will be missed both on the field and in the locker room. We wish Weston, his wife, Marlee, and their entire family all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."
"I consider myself extremely blessed to have played in this league and am so grateful for the experiences over the last seven years," said Richburg. "Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game and I've reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue playing and competing at a high level. I was able to play some good football all over the country and was fortunate enough to finish my career with the greatest franchise in sports. From top to bottom, the 49ers organization is comprised of some of the best men, women and athletes I've ever been around. To be just a small part of an NFC Championship and Super Bowl run is something I will never forget. Thank you Faithful for making Levi's Stadium such a great environment and for supporting us through thick and thin. I will always be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers.
"I want to thank my family for wearing different team colors and supporting me as I fulfilled my dream. I am so grateful for your encouragement and unwavering commitment. Most importantly, I'd like to thank my beautiful wife, Marlee, for following me throughout my NFL journey. Through the good and bad, she has always been a consistent support system. Whenever I came home, no matter how I felt after a game or a tough practice, without fail, she was there to pick me up and encourage me. I love you."
Looking back at Richburg's time with the 49ers since signing with the team in 2018.
Richburg (6-4, 300) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven years in the NFL with the Giants (2014-17) and 49ers (2018-20), he appeared in 79 regular season games (78 starts) and made one postseason start along the offensive line. Richburg signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2018, where he went on to start in all 28 games in which he appeared at center for San Francisco.
A 29-year-old native of Bushland, TX, Richburg attended Colorado State where he started a school-record 50 games throughout his collegiate career (2009-13). As a senior in 2013, he started all 14 games at center and earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors.