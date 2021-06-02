Presented by

49ers Sign LB James Burgess Jr.

Jun 02, 2021 at 09:45 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed LB ﻿James Burgess Jr.﻿ to a one-year deal.

Burgess (6-0, 230) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. As a rookie in 2016, he spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns practice squads. He later spent two seasons with the Browns (2017-18), while also playing for the New York Jets (2019) and the Green Bay Packers (2020). Throughout his five-year career, Burgess has appeared in 31 games (21 starts) and registered 157 tackles, eight passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. In 2020, he appeared in four games for Green Bay.

A 27-year-old native of Homestead, FL, Burgess attended the University of Louisville for four years (2012-15) where he appeared in 49 games (43 starts) and registered 261 tackles, 13 passes defensed, seven interceptions, 4.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2015, he started all 13 games and finished with 92 tackles, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

