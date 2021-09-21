Morning Report: Injury Updates on Moseley, Mitchell, Sermon and Others

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers RBs 'Have a Chance' in Week 3
At one point in the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Trenton Cannon was the lone healthy back in the contest. To put this in perspective, Cannon was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens just four days prior to his first game with his new club.
The 49ers lost three of their top backs in a matter of a quarter. The 49ers had entered Sunday's game already shorthanded at the position with Raheem Mostert (knee) out for the season. Elijah Mitchell left the game after a nullified touchdown in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and was replaced by JaMycal Hasty on the ensuing drive. On a fumbled handoff, Hasty left the game with an ankle injury following an unnecessary roughness penalty on a late hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. The next play, Hasty was spelled by rookie running back Trey Sermon, where a hit from Eagles safety K'Von Wallace created a scary scene as the running back suffered a head injury on his first carry of the game.
Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan
- Josh Norman, who made his 49ers debut on Sunday suffered an ankle injury and is considered "day-to-day."
- The team saw encouraging signs from Emmanuel Moseley last week, as the corner was spotted running at practice while dealing with a lingering knee issue. Per Shanahan, the team is hoping to get Moseley back on the field this week.
- Kevin Givens left the game in the first quarter and did not return. According to Shanahan, the defensive lineman will be out for awhile with an ankle injury.
Who Were the 49ers Top Performers From 'Gritty' Win vs. Eagles?
The San Francisco 49ers escaped Philadelphia in a gritty win over the Eagles in Week 2 to improve their season record to 2-0. San Francisco's defense was the highlight of the contest, limiting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to just 12 completions for 190 yards and an 80.0 passer rating, a noteable turnaround from his 264-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons just a week ago.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who were key to the team's victory in Philly. Here are some notable standouts from Sunday's contest:
- Arden Key – 84.2 overall grade
- Trent Williams – 81.8 overall grade
- Laken Tomlinson – 81.2 overall grade
- Arik Armstead – 78.2 overall grade
- Deebo Samuel – 73.9 overall grade
Say Cheese
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
September 8, 1946
Running back Len Eshmont scored the 49ers very first regular season touchdown in an unconventional fashion.
Playing in front of 35,700 fans at fog enshrouded Kezar Stadium in an All-America Football Conference game, the 49ers jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the New York Yankees early in the first quarter. They posted the first score in franchise history with an offbeat 66-yard play that began with a short pass from quarterback Frankie Albert to running back John Strzykalski. San Francisco Examiner Sports columnist Prescott Sullivan described the memorable touchdown to his readers in his own unique prose.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.