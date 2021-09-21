Morning Report: Injury Updates on Moseley, Mitchell, Sermon and Others

49ers RBs 'Have a Chance' in Week 3

At one point in the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Trenton Cannon was the lone healthy back in the contest. To put this in perspective, Cannon was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens just four days prior to his first game with his new club.

The 49ers lost three of their top backs in a matter of a quarter. The 49ers had entered Sunday's game already shorthanded at the position with Raheem Mostert (knee) out for the season. Elijah Mitchell left the game after a nullified touchdown in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and was replaced by JaMycal Hasty on the ensuing drive. On a fumbled handoff, Hasty left the game with an ankle injury following an unnecessary roughness penalty on a late hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. The next play, Hasty was spelled by rookie running back Trey Sermon, where a hit from Eagles safety K'Von Wallace created a scary scene as the running back suffered a head injury on his first carry of the game.