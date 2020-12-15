Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, PFF Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Pro Football Focus Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Following the conclusion of Week 14 contests, analytics site Pro Football Focus released grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.

Pick No. 14: Javon Kinlaw

2020 Overall Grade: 55.9

"﻿With Washington getting the ball out of its quarterback's hands as quickly as possible, ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ had a tough day trying to generate pressure. He didn't have any across 24 pass-rushing snaps, but he also suffered in the run game in what was an overall tough day at the office.

Kinlaw wasn't dominated, save for one ugly snap against Washington tackle Cornelius Lucas, but he struggled a little to anchor against double teams and was blocked out of the play by center Chase Roullier on a couple of occasions. Even in this game, Kinlaw flashed the ability to make impact plays, getting a big win back over Roullier to make a stuff at the line of scrimmage.

Kinlaw has flashed that playmaking ability all season long. Now, he needs to find consistency."

Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk

2020 Overall Grade: 80.4

"﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ went down on one of the first plays of the game, leaving ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ to carry the load on offense for the 49ers. He was targeted 16 times, more than double the next most on the 49ers' offense, and he caught 10 of those passes for 119 yards. Aiyuk did have one drop, but he broke two tackles and consistently threatened a very capable Washington defense any time he had the ball in his hands.

Even with Samuel in the lineup, Aiyuk has been a real threat for this offense and a player who they clearly have designed plenty of plays for. This was only his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, but it was his fifth-straight game with an overall PFF grade of at least 67.0."