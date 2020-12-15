Presented by

Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Remainder of the Season

Dec 14, 2020 at 05:32 PM

Deebo Samuel appeared to know his fate the minute he pulled up on his 9-yard end around. The second-year wideout left Sunday's game after the first play from scrimmage and did not return to the contest. According to Kyle Shanahan, he suffered his second hamstring injury of the season and is likely to miss extended time. Samuel first suffered a hamstring injury in the final drive of the 49ers Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots that forced the receiver to be sidelined for three games.

According to Shanahan, it's not likely the 49ers wideout will be on hand for the team's remaining three contests of the season.

"We'd have to make the playoffs for him to come back," Shanahan said

Samuel posted just under 400 yards on 33 receptions (11.8 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his seven games this season, half of the output the receiver posted in his 11 contests last year.

Injuries have marred Samuel's promising sophomore campaign. The wideout missed the first three contests of the year while working his way back from a stress fracture in his foot suffered over the summer. Shanahan anticipates Samuel's time off will only help prepare him for next season and beyond.

"Every time Deebo's come back, he's gotten re-injured, and it's because he hasn't been in a position to really be in great football shape," Shanahan said. "He was so down that he might end up missing the rest of the year. I said, 'I know it seems like a bad thing, but it's a positive thing if you make sure that this hamstring injury is what you learn for the rest of your life on why every day in this league matters – how much you have to work in the offseason, how much you have to take care of yourself, so you can play for a full year.'

"That's the only thing that's going to hold a guy like that back."

Fred Warner also left Sunday's contest while being evaluated for a head injury. The linebacker was cleared of any concussion symptoms, however, did not return with a neck and shoulder injury. Shanahan revealed the linebacker suffered a stinger and will undergo further imaging. Same with running back Raheem Mostert﻿, whose ankle will be further evaluated. Shanahan expects to know more on both Warner and Mostert's health when the team reconvenes on Wednesday.

Also, center Daniel Brunskill suffered a shoulder sprain on Sunday. According to Shanahan, he is "day-to-day."

Related Content

news

George Kittle to Return to Practice, 49ers Not 'Confident' in Jimmy Garoppolo's Status

Kyle Shanahan revealed San Francisco's star tight end is nearing a return, however, the team is opting to err on the side of caution in Garoppolo's return.
news

49ers Defense Short-handed Heading into Week 14 vs. Washington

A look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Washington Football Team.
news

Deebo Samuel 'Good to Go'; 49ers Could Be Without Two D-Linemen vs. Washington

After landing on the injury report with a foot injury, the second-year wideout was a full participant at practice on Friday with signs pointing to his third-straight start in Week 14. More on other 49ers statuses heading into Sunday.
news

K'Waun Williams Returns to Practice, Deebo Samuel Lands on Injury Report

Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on the 49ers heading into their first practice in advance of Week 14's matchup against Washington.
news

Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk All Set to Play for First Time Since Week 5; Emmanuel Moseley OUT vs. Bills

The 49ers will have a near-full stable of offensive weapons as they host the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."
news

Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert, Trent Williams ACTIVE vs. Rams

The short-handed 49ers will receive several starters back in the lineup ahead of the Week 12 divisional match against Los Angeles.
news

Deebo Samuel Cleared to Return; Trent Williams has 'Outside Chance' vs. Rams

Updates from Kyle Shanahan on the status of the 49ers headed into the Week 12 divisional match against the Rams.

Advertising