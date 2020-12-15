Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Remainder of the Season

Deebo Samuel appeared to know his fate the minute he pulled up on his 9-yard end around. The second-year wideout left Sunday's game after the first play from scrimmage and did not return to the contest. According to Kyle Shanahan, he suffered his second hamstring injury of the season and is likely to miss extended time. Samuel first suffered a hamstring injury in the final drive of the 49ers Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots that forced the receiver to be sidelined for three games.

According to Shanahan, it's not likely the 49ers wideout will be on hand for the team's remaining three contests of the season.

"We'd have to make the playoffs for him to come back," Shanahan said

Samuel posted just under 400 yards on 33 receptions (11.8 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his seven games this season, half of the output the receiver posted in his 11 contests last year.

Injuries have marred Samuel's promising sophomore campaign. The wideout missed the first three contests of the year while working his way back from a stress fracture in his foot suffered over the summer. Shanahan anticipates Samuel's time off will only help prepare him for next season and beyond.

"Every time Deebo's come back, he's gotten re-injured, and it's because he hasn't been in a position to really be in great football shape," Shanahan said. "He was so down that he might end up missing the rest of the year. I said, 'I know it seems like a bad thing, but it's a positive thing if you make sure that this hamstring injury is what you learn for the rest of your life on why every day in this league matters – how much you have to work in the offseason, how much you have to take care of yourself, so you can play for a full year.'

"That's the only thing that's going to hold a guy like that back."

Fred Warner also left Sunday's contest while being evaluated for a head injury. The linebacker was cleared of any concussion symptoms, however, did not return with a neck and shoulder injury. Shanahan revealed the linebacker suffered a stinger and will undergo further imaging. Same with running back Raheem Mostert﻿, whose ankle will be further evaluated. Shanahan expects to know more on both Warner and Mostert's health when the team reconvenes on Wednesday.