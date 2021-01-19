Morning Report: 49ers Promote DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Announce Coaching Promotions
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has promoted Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator.
McDaniel, 37, will enter his fifth season with the 49ers in 2021 after spending the previous four years with the team as the run game coordinator (2018-20) and run game specialist (2017).
Ryans, 36, will enter his fifth season with the 49ers in 2021 after spending the previous four years with the team as the inside linebackers coach (2018-20) and a defensive quality control coach (2017).
Get to Know 49ers New Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel
1. As a youth, McDaniel attended the Denver Broncos training camp at the University of Northern Colorado. Years later during his time in college, McDaniel would come home for the summer and work with the Broncos. Upon graduating college, McDaniel's coaching career began in 2005 when he was hired by the Broncos as an intern under head coach Mike Shanahan.
2. Kyle Shanahan has worked with McDaniel longer than anyone else in the league.
3. From 2009-10, McDaniel served as running backs coach with the Sacramento Mountain Lions. Under his tutelage, running back Cory Ross earned UFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2010.
4. During his time in Washington, he served as an offensive assistant (2011-12) and later moved to wide receivers coach in 2013. In his lone season as wide receivers coach, McDaniel worked with former 49ers wideout Pierre Garçon, who led the NFL and set a franchise record with 113 receptions.
5. McDaniel played wide receiver at Yale University. He went on to earn a degree in history.
5 Things to Know About 49ers New Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans
1. Prior to the start of his coaching career, Ryans spent 10 years in the NFL between the Houston Texans (2006-11) and Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). Ryans earned AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006 and received First-Team All-Pro honors the ensuing season.
2. A native of Bessemer, AL, Ryans played linebacker at the University of Alabama (2002-05). .
3. Ryans began his coaching career just four seasons ago with San Francisco.
4. Ryans was credited with the development of San Francisco's former third-round pick Fred Warner.
5. At just 36 years old, Ryans now becomes the youngest defensive coordinator in the NFL.
Quick Hits
After former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was announced as the 20th head coach in New York Jets history, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan released statements of congratulations. See what they had to say here.
Take a look at reactions from Richard Sherman, Joe Staley and others around the league following Saleh's hiring. Read More >>>