Morning Report: 49ers Promote DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel

Get to Know 49ers New Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel

1. As a youth, McDaniel attended the Denver Broncos training camp at the University of Northern Colorado. Years later during his time in college, McDaniel would come home for the summer and work with the Broncos. Upon graduating college, McDaniel's coaching career began in 2005 when he was hired by the Broncos as an intern under head coach Mike Shanahan.

2. Kyle Shanahan has worked with McDaniel longer than anyone else in the league.

3. From 2009-10, McDaniel served as running backs coach with the Sacramento Mountain Lions. Under his tutelage, running back Cory Ross earned UFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2010.

4. During his time in Washington, he served as an offensive assistant (2011-12) and later moved to wide receivers coach in 2013. In his lone season as wide receivers coach, McDaniel worked with former 49ers wideout Pierre Garçon, who led the NFL and set a franchise record with 113 receptions.

5. McDaniel played wide receiver at Yale University. He went on to earn a degree in history.