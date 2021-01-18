49ers Announce Coaching Promotions

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has promoted Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator.

McDaniel, 37, will enter his fifth season with the 49ers in 2021 after spending the previous four years with the team as the run game coordinator (2018-20) and run game specialist (2017).

Over the last two seasons (2019-20), San Francisco's offense has averaged 131.1 rushing yards per game, ranking sixth in the NFL over that span. The team finished the 2019 season ranked second in the NFL and first in the NFC in that same category, averaging 144.1 rushing yards per game. The 49ers 42 rushing touchdowns since 2019 are tied for the third-most in the NFL, and tied for the most in the NFC, in that span.

McDaniel joined San Francisco in 2017 after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-16). He went to Atlanta after spending one season as the wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2014). Prior to his time in Cleveland, McDaniel spent three seasons with Washington, starting as an offensive assistant (2011-12), before being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2013. McDaniel joined Washington after serving as the running backs coach for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League for two seasons (2009-10). He spent the prior three seasons (2006-08) as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans and one season as an intern with the Denver Broncos in 2005.

A native of Greeley, CO, McDaniel attended Yale University where he was a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

Ryans, 36, will enter his fifth season with the 49ers in 2021 after spending the previous four years with the team as the inside linebackers coach (2018-20) and a defensive quality control coach (2017).

Over the past three seasons, Ryans has worked closely with LB ﻿Fred Warner﻿, who has led the team in tackles each year. In 2020, he earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors and the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Warner led the 49ers with a career-high 125 tackles and was one of two players in the NFL with 110-or-more tackles (125), five-or-more passes defensed (six), two-or-more interceptions (two), one-or-more forced fumbles (one) and one-or-more fumble recoveries (two).

Originally drafted in the second round (33rd overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft, Ryans spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Texans (2006-11) and Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). Ryans appeared in 140 games (139 starts) and registered 735 tackles, 46 passes defensed, 13.5 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions. During his career, he earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (2006) and First-Team All-Pro (2007) honors in addition to being named to two Pro Bowls (2007, 2009).