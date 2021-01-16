Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Robert Saleh:

"There is not much I haven't already said about Robert's abilities as a coach and as a leader. As a friend, I respect him greatly and could not be happier for him, Sanaa and their family. Robert helped to build a successful environment that has developed both players and coaches, and we are thankful for everything he brought to the 49ers these last four years. We wish him all the best."