Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Robert Saleh:
"There is not much I haven't already said about Robert's abilities as a coach and as a leader. As a friend, I respect him greatly and could not be happier for him, Sanaa and their family. Robert helped to build a successful environment that has developed both players and coaches, and we are thankful for everything he brought to the 49ers these last four years. We wish him all the best."
General Manager John Lynch on Robert Saleh:
"Robert is a great coach and an even better person. He's a gifted leader who has earned the opportunity to direct a team in this League. His contributions to the 49ers over the last four years have helped us establish a culture and a standard that will continue to serve us well. We wish Robert, Sanaa and their entire family the best, and look forward to watching his future accomplishments."