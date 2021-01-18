Get to Know 49ers New Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the promotion of Mike McDaniel as the team's offensive coordinator. McDaniel spent the last four seasons with the 49ers and has over 14 years of NFL coaching experience, including 13 years with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Here are five things to know about the 49ers new offensive coordinator:

1. Humble Beginnings

As a youth, McDaniel attended the Denver Broncos training camp at the University of Northern Colorado, where he met video staffer Gary McCune (The relationship came about after McDaniel cried after losing his hat at a practice and McCune got him a new one). Years later during his time in college, McDaniel would come home for the summer and work with the Broncos. Upon graduating college, McDaniel's coaching career began in 2005 when he was hired by the Denver Broncos as an intern under head coach Mike Shanahan.

He didn't link up with Kyle Shanahan until the following season as the two served as members of the Houston Texans offensive staff under head coach Gary Kubiak. (McDaniel served as an offensive assistant and Shanahan was the wide receivers coach).

2. Reunited (and it feels so good)