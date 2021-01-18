5 Things to Know About 49ers New Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans

4. The Evolution of All-Pro Fred

Ryans was credited with the development of San Francisco's former third-round pick ﻿Fred Warner﻿. Warner eanred his first-career All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after appearing in all 16 games and leading San Francisco's defense with 125 total tackles (ranked 10th in the NFL), while adding two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, a sack and seven quarterback hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, Warner earned an 88.6 overall grade on the season, PFF's best-graded linebacker in the league, with a significant gap between himself and the next closest player (Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner – 82.9). His passer rating allowed of 81.4 when targeted was 25 points lower than the average linebacker target.

"He's just such a smart guy, one of the smartest minds I've been around," Warner said of Ryans on the 49ers Unscripted Podcast. "I put him up there with Saleh. Just the fact that DeMeco, playing at such a high level in the NFL, you already have so much respect for a guy like that. But to be able to teach the way he does. I always respect coaches who have the ability to teach just because it's so easy to just yell at somebody. But somebody who can actually sit down with you and actually go through, 'Okay, why did you do this wrong' or 'what techniques do you need to use' and really break it down for you.

"Your players respond to you so much more and he's taking that mindset that he had in the league as a linebacker and brought it over to being a coach. So, when you see the way I play or ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ or ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, anybody who goes out there on Sundays, it's a direct reflection of how he coaches and the type of player that he was."

5. Ahead of His Time