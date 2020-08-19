Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers Second Padded Practice, 'In My Own Words' feat. Brandon Aiyuk, NFL.com's Top Defense's in 2020

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, August 19.
New and Notable
Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 18
- Dante Pettis caught five passes during full-team drills from all three of the 49ers quarterbacks.
- Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon both had big runs for what would have been large gains during 11-on-11 work.
- Center Ben Garland suffered an ankle injury midway through Tuesday's session.
- Jimmy Garoppolo was questioned about his decision to wear a knee brace.
Read all the updates from the second day of padded practices here.
In My Own Words feat. Brandon Aiyuk: "Zooming" into My Rookie Year
Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class will document his first NFL training camp. Brandon Aiyuk opens this year's series by sharing a first-person account of his rookie experiences. "I had seen a lot of my new teammates while watching games and film or from social media," wrote Aiyuk. "But now, seeing everyone in person, is completely different. You see a guy like Kwon Alexander on Instagram or on TV, and now, I'm walking past Kwon as he's headed to his locker. I'm walking past guys like Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Nick Bosa. I think that's when reality set in. These are my teammates!!!" Read More >>>
NFL's Top Nine Defenses in 2020
NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein shared his predictions for the Top 9 defense's in 2020. Last season, the 49ers boasted the league's top-ranked pass defense and second in total defense. Now heading into 2020, Schein placed the 49ers defense at No. 3, behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. "Nick Bosa is an absolute freak. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has a Defensive Player of the Year in his future," said Schein. "He just broke Pro Football Focus' record for total pressures from a rookie and then racked up four sacks in three playoff games. I loved the re-upping of Arik Armstead, a versatile D-lineman with length and strength who broke out with 10 sacks last year. The Niners, of course, used the first-round pick acquired via the Buckner deal on DT Javon Kinlaw, a perfect replacement for Buckner who's already turning teammates' heads as 'a man amongst boys' during camp. And I haven't even mentioned QB hunter Dee Ford, who could end up being the fourth-best D-lineman on this team."
Quick Hits
Keiana Martin and NBC Bay Area Insider Matt Maiocco shared a live look at the team's second day of padded practices and discussed how this year's camp has differed from past seasons. Running through Aug. 30, fans can tune in for live coverage from the SAP Performance Facility exclusively on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Don't forget to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp!
--
Following yesterday's practice, Jimmy Garoppolo joined a video conference with media to discuss the team's emphasis on yards after the catch, evaluate the 49ers receiving corps and preview his cleat game for the 2020 season. Watch the full video below 👇
--
You have questions and the 49ers have answers. Hear from Keiana Martin and weekly guests to discuss fan submitted questions and assess the latest news on the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast. Start Listening Now >>>
--
Robbie Gould joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss how not having fans in stadiums will affect kickers, the 49ers outlook for 2020 and his quarantine hobbies. Watch the full interview here.
Save the Date
Missed something during the first four days of training camp? We've got you. The 49ers first episode of Training Camp Rewind airs tonight at 5 pm PT on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Keiena Martin and a special player guest will recap the first block of practices at the SAP Performance Facility and discuss up-to-date training camp news.