Presented by

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers Second Padded Practice, 'In My Own Words' feat. Brandon Aiyuk, NFL.com's Top Defense's in 2020

Aug 19, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, August 19.

New and Notable

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 18

  • ﻿Dante Pettis﻿ caught five passes during full-team drills from all three of the 49ers quarterbacks.
  • ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ both had big runs for what would have been large gains during 11-on-11 work.
  • Center ﻿Ben Garland﻿ suffered an ankle injury midway through Tuesday's session.
  • ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was questioned about his decision to wear a knee brace.

Read all the updates from the second day of padded practices here.

In My Own Words feat. Brandon Aiyuk: "Zooming" into My Rookie Year

Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class will document his first NFL training camp. ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ opens this year's series by sharing a first-person account of his rookie experiences. "I had seen a lot of my new teammates while watching games and film or from social media," wrote Aiyuk. "But now, seeing everyone in person, is completely different. You see a guy like ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ on Instagram or on TV, and now, I'm walking past Kwon as he's headed to his locker. I'm walking past guys like ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿, ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Nick Bosa﻿﻿. I think that's when reality set in. These are my teammates!!!" Read More >>>

NFL's Top Nine Defenses in 2020

NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein shared his predictions for the Top 9 defense's in 2020. Last season, the 49ers boasted the league's top-ranked pass defense and second in total defense. Now heading into 2020, Schein placed the 49ers defense at No. 3, behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. "﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is an absolute freak. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has a Defensive Player of the Year in his future," said Schein. "He just broke Pro Football Focus' record for total pressures from a rookie and then racked up four sacks in three playoff games. I loved the re-upping of ﻿Arik Armstead﻿, a versatile D-lineman with length and strength who broke out with 10 sacks last year. The Niners, of course, used the first-round pick acquired via the Buckner deal on DT ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿, a perfect replacement for Buckner who's already turning teammates' heads as 'a man amongst boys' during camp. And I haven't even mentioned QB hunter ﻿Dee Ford﻿, who could end up being the fourth-best D-lineman on this team."

Quick Hits

Keiana Martin and NBC Bay Area Insider Matt Maiocco shared a live look at the team's second day of padded practices and discussed how this year's camp has differed from past seasons. Running through Aug. 30, fans can tune in for live coverage from the SAP Performance Facility exclusively on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Don't forget to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp!

--

Following yesterday's practice, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ joined a video conference with media to discuss the team's emphasis on yards after the catch, evaluate the 49ers receiving corps and preview his cleat game for the 2020 season. Watch the full video below 👇

--

You have questions and the 49ers have answers. Hear from Keiana Martin and weekly guests to discuss fan submitted questions and assess the latest news on the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast. Start Listening Now >>>

--

﻿Robbie Gould﻿ joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss how not having fans in stadiums will affect kickers, the 49ers outlook for 2020 and his quarantine hobbies. Watch the full interview here.

Save the Date

Missed something during the first four days of training camp? We've got you. The 49ers first episode of Training Camp Rewind airs tonight at 5 pm PT on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Keiena Martin and a special player guest will recap the first block of practices at the SAP Performance Facility and discuss up-to-date training camp news.

Say Cheese

Some Good News

Related Content

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Padded Practice, Dre Greenlaw Talks Gaining Confidence in Year 2, Ian Williams Joins the 49ers PREP Coaching Series
news

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Padded Practice, Dre Greenlaw Talks Gaining Confidence in Year 2, Ian Williams Joins the 49ers PREP Coaching Series

Practice, injury and personnel updates from #49ersCamp, Greenlaw reviewed the start of his second NFL training camp, Ian Williams talked football mechanics on the latest episode of the 49ers PREP Coaching Series.
Morning Report: Training Camp Practice Updates, Roster News, Jerick McKinnon's Return to the Field
news

Morning Report: Training Camp Practice Updates, Roster News, Jerick McKinnon's Return to the Field

Practice, injury and personnel updates from #49ersCamp, San Francisco announces roster news, players and coaches have glowing reviews for Jerick McKinnon's start to training camp.
Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk
news

Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers First Full-Team Practice, Roster News, Kyle Shanahan Already Impressed by Brandon Aiyuk

Practice, injury and personnel updates from #49ersCamp, San Francisco signs two wide receivers to the roster, Kyle Shanahan says Brandon Aiyuk is "further ahead" than most rookies.
Morning Report: George Kittle Edition
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Edition

Get caught up on all the latest news of George Kittle's five-year contract extension and review the best of the tight end's first three years in San Francisco.
Morning Report: Dee Ford Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, How to Watch #49ersCamp, Roster News
news

Morning Report: Dee Ford Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, How to Watch #49ersCamp, Roster News

Dee Ford sees similar traits in the 49ers first round pick and the DROY, stay up to date with the latest training camp news, San Francisco signs OL Spencer Long.
Morning Report: Roster News, Ross Dwelley Shares Advice to High Schoolers, PFF Ranks Rookie Pass-Rushing Grades
news

Morning Report: Roster News, Ross Dwelley Shares Advice to High Schoolers, PFF Ranks Rookie Pass-Rushing Grades

San Francisco signed OL William Sweet, Ross Dwelley held a Q&A with high school football players, Nick Bosa lands No. 2 spot of PFF's list of rookie rushing grades.
Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Discusses 49ers Modified Offseason, Jimmie Ward on 'Getting Over' Super Bowl LIV, Mike McGlinchey Emphasizes O-Line's Versatility
news

Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Discusses 49ers Modified Offseason, Jimmie Ward on 'Getting Over' Super Bowl LIV, Mike McGlinchey Emphasizes O-Line's Versatility

Kyle Juszczyk reviewed the advantages of the NFL's modified offseason, Jimmie Ward on using February's loss to be better in 2020, Mike McGlinchey emphasized the importance of versatility players bring to the 49ers offense.
Morning Report: Arik Armstead's Expectations for 2020 Season, ESPN's Under-25 Team, 49ers PREP's Guide for Better Running Mechanics
news

Morning Report: Arik Armstead's Expectations for 2020 Season, ESPN's Under-25 Team, 49ers PREP's Guide for Better Running Mechanics

Arik Armstead discussed the 49ers D-line's goals for the upcoming season, ESPN released the 2020 under-25 team ranking, 49ers PREP's 5 drills to improve your running mechanics.
Morning Report: Roster News,  Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy, NFL.com's 30 Over 30 List
news

Morning Report: Roster News,  Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy, NFL.com's 30 Over 30 List

San Francisco announced they have signed Jordan Reed and Dion Jordan, teammates and family shared their favorite memories of the Dwight Clark and Richard Sherman landed on NFL.com's 30 over 30 list.
Morning Report: Trent Williams is Fitting 'Right In,' 49ers Players Discuss the Importance of Voting, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Super Bowl Return
news

Morning Report: Trent Williams is Fitting 'Right In,' 49ers Players Discuss the Importance of Voting, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Super Bowl Return

Trent Williams discusses his fresh start in San Francisco, 49ers players host a round table to talk about actionable steps to take for progressive change and Fred Warner looks to take another step forward in 2020.
Morning Report: Jimmy G on the 49ers Offense in 2020, Raheem Mostert Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business, Brandon Aiyuk's YAC Ranking in Power Five
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G on the 49ers Offense in 2020, Raheem Mostert Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business, Brandon Aiyuk's YAC Ranking in Power Five

Jimmy Garoppolo discusses the 49ers offense heading into 2020, Raheem Mostert shares mindset for the upcoming season and Brandon Aiyuk puts up the second-most yards after contact in Power Five.

Advertising