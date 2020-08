Morning Report: Updates from the 49ers Second Padded Practice, 'In My Own Words' feat. Brandon Aiyuk, NFL.com's Top Defense's in 2020

NFL's Top Nine Defenses in 2020

NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein shared his predictions for the Top 9 defense's in 2020. Last season, the 49ers boasted the league's top-ranked pass defense and second in total defense. Now heading into 2020, Schein placed the 49ers defense at No. 3, behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. "Nick Bosa is an absolute freak. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has a Defensive Player of the Year in his future," said Schein. "He just broke Pro Football Focus' record for total pressures from a rookie and then racked up four sacks in three playoff games. I loved the re-upping of Arik Armstead, a versatile D-lineman with length and strength who broke out with 10 sacks last year. The Niners, of course, used the first-round pick acquired via the Buckner deal on DT Javon Kinlaw, a perfect replacement for Buckner who's already turning teammates' heads as 'a man amongst boys' during camp. And I haven't even mentioned QB hunter Dee Ford, who could end up being the fourth-best D-lineman on this team."