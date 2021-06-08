Morning Report: 49ers Nab Top Spot on PFF's Linebacker Rankings

Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office: Nikki Hawkins

In August of 1992, Nikki Hawkins was a recent college graduate in need of employment. Little did she know that her introduction to the 49ers was a cartwheel away in the San Jose State University gymnasium.

"I was a gymnast at San Jose State, and my coach's husband (Jerry Walker) was the PR director at the time for the 49ers," Nikki said. "I got a call out of the blue asking if I was still looking for a job and if I'd be interested in doing some keying and filing in the business office during the season."