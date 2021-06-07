49ers Sign S Tony Jefferson; Waive CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed S ﻿Tony Jefferson﻿ to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun﻿.

Jefferson (5-11, 211) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2013. Throughout his seven-year career with the Cardinals (2013-16) and Baltimore Ravens (2017-19), he has appeared in 98 games (66 starts) and registered 434 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Jefferson has also started four postseason contests and added 34 tackles and two passes defensed. He was released by the Ravens on February 14, 2020.

A 29-year-old native of Chula Vista, CA, Jefferson attended the University of Oklahoma for three years (2010-12) where he appeared in 40 games (34 starts) and registered 258 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, eight interceptions and 7.0 sacks. As a junior in 2012, he earned Associated Press Second-Team All-America honors after finishing with a team-high 119 tackles.