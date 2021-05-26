Morning Report: 49ers Begin OTAs

49ers 'Fully Expect' Nick Bosa to be Ready by Training Camp

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Phase Three of their offseason workout program with nearly the entire roster on hand for organized team activities. However, third-year edge rusher Nick Bosa was not among the players who assembled at the SAP Performance Facility.

Bosa has been rehabbing a season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Since, he's been spotted on social media making noticeable progress towards his return from injury.