Morning Report: 49ers Begin OTAs

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, May 26.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Offers Player Updates at the Start of 49ers OTAs
A large contingency of the San Francisco 49ers locker room was on hand at the start of Phase Three of the team's offseason workout program. Per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, the 49ers are allowed to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs) beginning on Monday, May 24.
Kyle Shanahan was pleased with the 49ers extensive turnout amid a number of players around the league opting to not take part in team activities amid concerns surrounding the pandemic. The head coach addressed the media to discuss the status of several players, as well as recapped the performance of a number of 49ers in their first practice open to the media. Read More >>>
49ers 'Fully Expect' Nick Bosa to be Ready by Training Camp
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Phase Three of their offseason workout program with nearly the entire roster on hand for organized team activities. However, third-year edge rusher Nick Bosa was not among the players who assembled at the SAP Performance Facility.
Bosa has been rehabbing a season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Since, he's been spotted on social media making noticeable progress towards his return from injury.
Shanahan anticipates Bosa joining his teammates in Santa Clara at some point during the offseason program. With caution to his recovery, the head coach doesn't expect Bosa to be a participant during OTAs. However, the expectation is for the edge rusher to make a return to the field sooner rather than later. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
As part of the Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation, San Francisco 49ers co-chairs Denise DeBartolo York and Dr. John York awarded graduating high school seniors 15 scholarships, totaling $150,000, to help open doors for students near the family's hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. Learn More >>>
Check out some of the best photos from Week 1 of the 49ers organized team activities. 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, Jimmie Ward missed only 2.9 percent of his tackles last season, lowest among all starting safeties.
Hear From the Players
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo spoke about his mindset for the 2021 season, gave an update on his ankle and discussed building camaraderie in the quarterback room.
TE George Kittle
Kittle discussed what he's looking forward to in 2021 and reviewed the changes he made to his offseason training routine.
LB Fred Warner
Warner discussed how he wants to improve during the 2021 season and what DeMeco Ryans brings as the 49ers new defensive coordinator.