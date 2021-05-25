Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Awards $150,000 to Students

"Education evens the playing field," DeBartolo York said. "If you can help get someone an education, they can do almost anything if they have the desire and willingness, because it does even the playing field, and that's what we have sought to do for the past 24 years."

The scholarship was first established by DeBartolo York's father and several close friends, who worked to provide commendable youth the opportunity to continue their education. The scholarship foundation, run by the Yorks in DeBartolo's honor, serves to provide the same platform for excellent area youth in need of financial assistance.

More than 350 applications were received by the foundation, which included grade transcripts, student essays and recommendations from guidance counselors and principals.

The recipients were then selected based on their academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.

"They have surmounted some obstacles that would have been daunting to the most of us," she continued. "One of the big things I believe in is that, after you get this award and you get to where you're going and you reach your goal in life, make sure to always reach back and help give a hand out to the people behind you and continue the cycle."