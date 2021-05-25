49ers 'Fully Expect' Nick Bosa to be Ready by Training Camp

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Phase Three of their offseason workout program with nearly the entire roster on hand for organized team activities. However, third-year edge rusher Nick Bosa was not among the players who assembled at the SAP Performance Facility.

Bosa has been rehabbing a season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Since, he's been spotted on social media making noticeable progress towards his return from injury.

Bosa has spent the bulk of the offseason continuing his training and rehab in Florida, alongside his brother, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa. He recently returned to Santa Clara briefly this offseason to keep the 49ers staff abreast of his progress.

"With him coming off the ACL and everything, it's going great. I'm sure you guys have seen some videos," Shanahan said on Tuesday. "But he's got a good set up out there with his brother and the guy who works with his knee. They're in contact with our guys all the time. I just didn't want to take him off his routine right now and I totally agree with him out there."

Shanahan anticipates Bosa joining his teammates in Santa Clara at some point during the offseason program. With caution to his recovery, the head coach doesn't expect Bosa to be a participant during OTAs. However, the expectation is for the edge rusher to make a return to the field sooner rather than later.

"He's going to show up at some time during (OTAs) but he won't be going out there doing anything coming off of the ACL. But we fully expect to be ready for training camp," Shanahan added.