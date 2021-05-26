Kyle Shanahan Offers Player Updates at the Start of 49ers OTAs

4. Another Impending Return

The 49ers could see another familiar face return in the coming months with the potential return of former third-round wideout Jalen Hurd﻿. Hurd missed both of the 49ers last two seasons due to isolated training camp injuries that have postponed his NFL debut.

The receiver was spotted rehabbing off to the side during Tuesday's session. According to Shanahan, he too is projected to make a recovery from his ACL tear suffered last August and is expected to be on hand for training camp.

"It's been great to have Jalen back," Shanahan said. "He came back right when Phase Two started and he's done a good job in his ACL rehab. He should be ready to go back to camp. So hopefully there aren't any setbacks and stuff like that. But right now, he's just working out with (head athletic trainer) Dustin (Little) on the side and making sure he continues to rehab and gets ready for his time, which would be training camp."

5. Dee Ford﻿'s Road to Recovery

Ford only appeared in one game last season while dealing with a neck injury suffered back in September. Since, the pass rusher has spent the offseason rehabbing at the SAP Performance Facility.

The 49ers appear optimistic with the strides Ford has taken over the past several months.

Given the severity of his injury, the 49ers have continued to monitor his rehab, which is currently taking place in Alabama, and feel confident in a potential return this summer.

"Dee Ford's been here since February. He's been here throughout this whole offseason," Shanahan said. "All the rehab, (he) really made a lot of strides in this offseason. Everyone knows the sensitivity of his injury with his back and stuff. But he's been putting in a lot of work here and we feel it's going the right direction. Last week we sent him home because he had been here so long, to go back to his hometown to see his doctor and I plan on him coming back here in the next couple of weeks. But don't expect to see him (on the field) until training camp."

6. Weston Richburg﻿'s NFL Future

Richburg is likely to have played the final snap of his NFL career. The 49ers signed the center back in April of 2018 and he went on to appear in 15 games his first season in San Francisco. The center suffered a torn patellar tendon during Week 14 of the 2019 season and underwent several procedures since, including hip and shoulder surgeries. After a series of setbacks, Shanahan confirmed reports that the center is expected to retire at some point this offseason.

7. Fred Warner﻿'s Looming Extension

Warner quickly established himself as one of the heartbeats of the 49ers defense. Not only because of his leadership in the locker room, but also his impact on the field. In 2020, the linebacker appeared in all 16 games for San Francisco, and led the 49ers defense with 125 total tackles (ranked 10th in the NFL), while adding two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, a sack and seven quarterback hits.

His performance earned him his first-career Pro Bowl honor as well as a spot on AP's All-Pro Team.

Warner now finds himself in a similar position as George Kittle last season as he's the next 49ers player in line to be rewarded for his contributions. Warner is entering the final year of his rookie deal and, per Shanahan, San Francisco anticipates the linebacker being a part of the team's long-term plans.