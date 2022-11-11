Presented by

Mitchell, Al-Shaair and Two More Expected to Come Off IR; Friday Week 10 Injury Report

Nov 11, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers expect to have eight players returning in time for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee) and defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) will be activated off the Injured Reserve list. In addition to those four players, wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) are cleared to play after receiving no injury designations on the team's final injury report of the week.

"He (Samuel) was good by Wednesday's practice which is our first real practice," Shanahan said. "We didn't have to change reps or anything. We're good."

As players get ready to return to game action, cornerback Jason Verrett (knee, Achilles) will be placed back on IR after suffering a season-ending injury during Wednesday's practice. The head coach confirmed the roster change would happen at some point on Friday.

"It was different with JV, I know people have talked about it," Shanahan said. "Everyone knows his history and how much he's done, the focus he's had to get back. He's done everything the right way. Everyone at the same time was thinking exactly what he was thinking. They knew exactly how long of a journey it was, how fast it ended and everyone stopped right away."

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) was the only other player ruled out of Sunday's contest. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam was listed as doubtful with Achilles and quadricep injuries.

Below is the complete Week 10 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles), TE Tyler Kroft (not injury related - personal matter), CB Jason Verrett (knee, Achilles)
  • Full Participation in Practice: OL Aaron Banks (not injury related - personal matter), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring), FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), DB Jimmie Ward (hand), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Status Report:

  • DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Out
  • CB Jason Verrett (knee, Achilles) - Out
  • DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles, quadricep) - Doubtful

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Did Not Practice: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), T Trey Pipkins (knee), WR Mike Williams (ankle)
    Limited Participation in Practice: G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder), LB Chris Rumph (knee)
  • Full Participation in Practice: WR DeAndre Carter (ribs), LB Khalil Mack (not injury related - resting player), TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin), LB Troy Reeder (ankle), G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

Status Report:

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - Out
  • K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) - Out
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle) - Out
  • LB Chris Rumph (knee) - Doubtful
  • G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) - Questionable
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee) - Questionable

