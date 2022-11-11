Mitchell, Al-Shaair and Two More Expected to Come Off IR; Friday Week 10 Injury Report

"He (Samuel) was good by Wednesday's practice which is our first real practice," Shanahan said. "We didn't have to change reps or anything. We're good."

As players get ready to return to game action, cornerback Jason Verrett (knee, Achilles) will be placed back on IR after suffering a season-ending injury during Wednesday's practice. The head coach confirmed the roster change would happen at some point on Friday.

"It was different with JV, I know people have talked about it," Shanahan said. "Everyone knows his history and how much he's done, the focus he's had to get back. He's done everything the right way. Everyone at the same time was thinking exactly what he was thinking. They knew exactly how long of a journey it was, how fast it ended and everyone stopped right away."