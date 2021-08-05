Lance Connects with Kittle, Dwelley for Big Pickups, Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

Wednesday wrapped up the 49ers second block of training camp practices, which was highlighted by 1-on-1 drills, full-team work and a red zone period to close out the session. Here are we few observations from the practice:
- One of the standout plays of the session was a pass from Trey Lance as the quarterback hit tight end George Kittle deep for a 40-yard pickup.
- Three plays earlier, Lance hit a wide-open Ross Dwelley for a 35-yard catch-and-run during full team work.
- Arik Armstead and Jordan Willis both recorded "would-be" sacks during the team's first 11-on-11 period.
- Tavon Wilson and Ambry Thomas notched back-to-back pass breakups on throws intended for Dwelley and Deebo Samuel.
- Lance recovered from a low snap and connected with Brandon Aiyuk on a 20-yard catch-and-run over the middle of the field.
- Talanoa Hufanga broke up a deep pass from Lance intended for Kittle.
- Maurice Hurst stuffed Lance behind the line of scrimmage on a quarterback-designed run.
- The 49ers held 1-on-1 red zone drills for the receivers and corners. Here are a few highlights from the period:
- Samuel hauled in a one-handed grab from Jimmy Garoppolo for a score with Jason Verrett in tight coverage.
- Richie James held on to a contested pass in the back of the end zone on a ball from Garoppolo.
- Thomas had an impressive showing during the period, recording two PBU's on passes intended for Austin Watkins Jr. and Aiyuk in the back of the end zone.
- Jimmie Ward also broke up a touchdown on a throw intended for Aiyuk.
- The team closed out the session with full-team red zone drills. Here are a few notes from the exercise:
- Garoppolo faked a handoff and connected with Kittle for an 8-yard touchdown.
- Lance found the end zone of all four of his red zone drill reps, including a 12-yard touchdown to Jordan Matthews, a pass to Nsimba Webster in the back right corner of the end zone and a rushing touchdown of his own.
- Wayne Gallman II rushed for two scores during the period.
Odds and Ends
- Samuel returned to practice after being held out of Tuesday's session with groin tightness and soreness. Same for cornerback Dontae Johnson, who returned from a foot injury.
- Nick Bosa received a maintenance day. According to Shanahan, the edge rusher will receive each third day of practice off to focus on recovery.
- Fellow edge rusher Samson Ebukam also did not practice on Wednesday.
- The 49ers will receive their second off day of camp on Thursday before reconvening for their third block of practices on Friday.