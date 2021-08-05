Lance Connects with Kittle, Dwelley for Big Pickups, Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

Wednesday wrapped up the 49ers second block of training camp practices, which was highlighted by 1-on-1 drills, full-team work and a red zone period to close out the session. Here are we few observations from the practice:

- One of the standout plays of the session was a pass from ﻿Trey Lance﻿ as the quarterback hit tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ deep for a 40-yard pickup.

- Three plays earlier, Lance hit a wide-open ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ for a 35-yard catch-and-run during full team work.

- ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ both recorded "would-be" sacks during the team's first 11-on-11 period.

- ﻿Tavon Wilson﻿ and ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ notched back-to-back pass breakups on throws intended for Dwelley and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿.

- Lance recovered from a low snap and connected with ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ on a 20-yard catch-and-run over the middle of the field.

- ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ broke up a deep pass from Lance intended for Kittle.

- ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ stuffed Lance behind the line of scrimmage on a quarterback-designed run.

- The 49ers held 1-on-1 red zone drills for the receivers and corners. Here are a few highlights from the period:

Samuel hauled in a one-handed grab from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for a score with ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ in tight coverage.

﻿Richie James﻿ held on to a contested pass in the back of the end zone on a ball from Garoppolo.

Thomas had an impressive showing during the period, recording two PBU's on passes intended for ﻿Austin Watkins Jr.﻿ and Aiyuk in the back of the end zone.

﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ also broke up a touchdown on a throw intended for Aiyuk.

- The team closed out the session with full-team red zone drills. Here are a few notes from the exercise: