Lance Connects with Kittle, Dwelley for Big Pickups, Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

Wednesday wrapped up the 49ers second block of training camp practices, which was highlighted by 1-on-1 drills, full-team work and a red zone period to close out the session. Here are we few observations from the practice:

- One of the standout plays of the session was a pass from Trey Lance as the quarterback hit tight end George Kittle deep for a 40-yard pickup.

- Three plays earlier, Lance hit a wide-open Ross Dwelley for a 35-yard catch-and-run during full team work.

- Arik Armstead and Jordan Willis both recorded "would-be" sacks during the team's first 11-on-11 period.

- Tavon Wilson and Ambry Thomas notched back-to-back pass breakups on throws intended for Dwelley and Deebo Samuel.

- Lance recovered from a low snap and connected with Brandon Aiyuk on a 20-yard catch-and-run over the middle of the field.

- Talanoa Hufanga broke up a deep pass from Lance intended for Kittle.

- Maurice Hurst stuffed Lance behind the line of scrimmage on a quarterback-designed run.

- The 49ers held 1-on-1 red zone drills for the receivers and corners. Here are a few highlights from the period:

Samuel hauled in a one-handed grab from Jimmy Garoppolo for a score with Jason Verrett in tight coverage.

Richie James held on to a contested pass in the back of the end zone on a ball from Garoppolo.

Thomas had an impressive showing during the period, recording two PBU's on passes intended for Austin Watkins Jr. and Aiyuk in the back of the end zone.

Jimmie Ward also broke up a touchdown on a throw intended for Aiyuk.

- The team closed out the session with full-team red zone drills. Here are a few notes from the exercise: