Lance Connects with Kittle, Dwelley for Big Pickups, Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

Aug 04, 2021 at 06:20 PM

Wednesday wrapped up the 49ers second block of training camp practices, which was highlighted by 1-on-1 drills, full-team work and a red zone period to close out the session. Here are we few observations from the practice:

- One of the standout plays of the session was a pass from ﻿Trey Lance﻿ as the quarterback hit tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ deep for a 40-yard pickup.

- Three plays earlier, Lance hit a wide-open ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ for a 35-yard catch-and-run during full team work.

- ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ both recorded "would-be" sacks during the team's first 11-on-11 period.

- ﻿Tavon Wilson﻿ and ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ notched back-to-back pass breakups on throws intended for Dwelley and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿.

- Lance recovered from a low snap and connected with ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ on a 20-yard catch-and-run over the middle of the field.

- ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ broke up a deep pass from Lance intended for Kittle.

- ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ stuffed Lance behind the line of scrimmage on a quarterback-designed run.

- The 49ers held 1-on-1 red zone drills for the receivers and corners. Here are a few highlights from the period:

  • Samuel hauled in a one-handed grab from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for a score with ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ in tight coverage.
  • ﻿Richie James﻿ held on to a contested pass in the back of the end zone on a ball from Garoppolo.
  • Thomas had an impressive showing during the period, recording two PBU's on passes intended for ﻿Austin Watkins Jr.﻿ and Aiyuk in the back of the end zone.
  • ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ also broke up a touchdown on a throw intended for Aiyuk.

- The team closed out the session with full-team red zone drills. Here are a few notes from the exercise:

  • Garoppolo faked a handoff and connected with Kittle for an 8-yard touchdown.
  • Lance found the end zone of all four of his red zone drill reps, including a 12-yard touchdown to ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿, a pass to ﻿Nsimba Webster﻿ in the back right corner of the end zone and a rushing touchdown of his own.
  • ﻿Wayne Gallman II﻿ rushed for two scores during the period.

Odds and Ends

- Samuel returned to practice after being held out of Tuesday's session with groin tightness and soreness. Same for cornerback ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿, who returned from a foot injury.

- ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ received a maintenance day. According to Shanahan, the edge rusher will receive each third day of practice off to focus on recovery.

- Fellow edge rusher ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ also did not practice on Wednesday.

- The 49ers will receive their second off day of camp on Thursday before reconvening for their third block of practices on Friday.

