Josh Norman to Start, Trey Sermon to Make 49ers Debut vs. Eagles

The biggest question for the San Francisco 49ers heading into Week 2 surrounded their woes at cornerback. With ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ (knee) on Injured Reserve and ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ (knee) doubtful heading into the contest, the 49ers are likely to lean on new faces to defense Philly's young corps of wideouts.

Fifth-round pick ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ and veteran newcomer ﻿Josh Norman﻿ will get the start in San Francisco's new combination in the secondary. ﻿Dre Kirkpatrick﻿, who signed with the team on Monday, is also active for Sunday's tilt.

﻿Trey Sermon﻿ was a surprise healthy scratch last week against the Detroit Lions and received the green light heading into the 49ers Week 2 matchup. The 49ers were complimentary of how the running back responded to last week's designation, noting his "extra aggressiveness" in the 49ers week of practices. With ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (knee) out for the season, Sermon joins fellow rookie ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ and second-year back ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ to man the 49ers backfield against an Eagles defense that allowed 124 yards rushing to the Atlanta Falcons running backs last week.

It's worth noting, defensive lineman ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ has been ruled active ahead of Sunday's game. Kinlaw missed the season opener while dealing with a lingering knee injury and was a limited participant in the week's practices.Fellow defensive lineman ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ was also limited this week while dealing with an adductor injury. Both Armstead and Kinlaw were ruled questionable heading into the weekend and now provide a boost for the defense in negating Philadelphia's run game that sat near the top of the league in rushing yards in Week 1 (173 yards).