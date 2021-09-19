Josh Norman to Start, Trey Sermon to Make 49ers Debut vs. Eagles

The biggest question for the San Francisco 49ers heading into Week 2 surrounded their woes at cornerback. With Jason Verrett (knee) on Injured Reserve and Emmanuel Moseley (knee) doubtful heading into the contest, the 49ers are likely to lean on new faces to defense Philly's young corps of wideouts.
Fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir and veteran newcomer Josh Norman will get the start in San Francisco's new combination in the secondary. Dre Kirkpatrick, who signed with the team on Monday, is also active for Sunday's tilt.
Trey Sermon was a surprise healthy scratch last week against the Detroit Lions and received the green light heading into the 49ers Week 2 matchup. The 49ers were complimentary of how the running back responded to last week's designation, noting his "extra aggressiveness" in the 49ers week of practices. With Raheem Mostert (knee) out for the season, Sermon joins fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell and second-year back JaMycal Hasty to man the 49ers backfield against an Eagles defense that allowed 124 yards rushing to the Atlanta Falcons running backs last week.
It's worth noting, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw has been ruled active ahead of Sunday's game. Kinlaw missed the season opener while dealing with a lingering knee injury and was a limited participant in the week's practices.Fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead was also limited this week while dealing with an adductor injury. Both Armstead and Kinlaw were ruled questionable heading into the weekend and now provide a boost for the defense in negating Philadelphia's run game that sat near the top of the league in rushing yards in Week 1 (173 yards).
Here's a look at who's in and who's out in Week 2:
49ers
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
- CB Ambry Thomas
- OL Aaron Banks
- DL Zach Kerr
Eagles
- QB Gardner Minshew
- S Rodney McLeod
- CB Mac McCain
- T/G Brett Toth
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu