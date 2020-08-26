Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Roster News, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Land on PFF's List of Top Linebackers

The NFL's Top 25 Linebackers Ahead of the 2020 NFL Season

Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey ranked the Top 25 linebackers heading into the upcoming season. Coming in just outside the Top 10, Fred Warner landed in the eleventh spot on the list. "Warner's PFF grade this past season was brought down by a 46.8 run-defense grade and over 20 missed tackles, but he was better in both areas as a rookie in 2018 and is developing into one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL," wrote Linsey. "He has the combination of awareness in the middle of the field to read plays in zone and the athleticism to react and be in position to make plays that all great coverage linebackers need. To a lesser extent, both Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw give the 49ers above-average play in coverage from the linebacker position, as well. While many point to the San Francisco pass rush as the catalyst for their defensive revival in 2019, we shouldn't overlook how good their coverage was as a team. Warner was a big part of that."