Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Roster News, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Land on PFF's List of Top Linebackers

Aug 26, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 26.

New and Noteworthy

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 25

  • ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ made his debut and was one the 49ers highlights of 1-on-1 drills.
  • Kyle Shanahan revealed that ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is dealing with a mild hamstring strain.
  • ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ underwent an MRI and is dealing with a muscle strain.
  • ﻿Dee Ford﻿ is dealing with calf irritation.

Read all the updates from practice here.

Roster News

The 49ers announced yesterday that they have signed tight end Erik Swoope to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived running back Salvon Ahmed.

Swoope originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. Throughout his five-year career with the Colts (2014-18), he has appeared in 24 games (six starts) and registered 23 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Swoope later signed with the Oakland Raiders on May 22, 2019 and was released by the team on July 30, 2019.

The NFL's Top 25 Linebackers Ahead of the 2020 NFL Season

Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey ranked the Top 25 linebackers heading into the upcoming season. Coming in just outside the Top 10, Fred Warner landed in the eleventh spot on the list. "Warner's PFF grade this past season was brought down by a 46.8 run-defense grade and over 20 missed tackles, but he was better in both areas as a rookie in 2018 and is developing into one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL," wrote Linsey. "He has the combination of awareness in the middle of the field to read plays in zone and the athleticism to react and be in position to make plays that all great coverage linebackers need. To a lesser extent, both Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw give the 49ers above-average play in coverage from the linebacker position, as well. While many point to the San Francisco pass rush as the catalyst for their defensive revival in 2019, we shouldn't overlook how good their coverage was as a team. Warner was a big part of that."

Also making the list, Greenlaw was the only rookie ranked in the Top 25. "Greenlaw's play as a rookie came as a pleasant surprise for San Francisco, particularly with him needing to take on a larger role as Kwon Alexander missed time due to injury," wrote Linsey. "You first think about the play that he made late in the 49ers Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks to secure the No. 1 seed for San Francisco in the playoffs, but Greenlaw made plays like that in coverage throughout the year. His 72.6 coverage grade ranked 15th among 91 qualifying linebackers on the season. A large part of that grade was that Greenlaw simply didn't allow big plays on his watch. He missed only four tackles all year and allowed fewer than seven yards per reception on passes that were deemed to be into his coverage. It was a promising debut."

In the latest episode if the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast, NFL Network reporter and senior writer Steve Wyche breaks down the changes to 49ers training camp, the team's road through a tough NFC back to the Super Bowl and which 49ers receiver to not overlook.

49ers statement on fan attendance at Levi's® Stadium this season. Read Now >>>

49ers director of team logistics Steve Risser and senior reporter Keiana Martin shared a live look at #49ersCamp presented by SAP and discussed how the 49ers facilities and travel plans have changed due to COVID-19. Watch the video below. 👇

#49ersCamp Cam 😂

49ers Players Kick Off the Final Week of Training Camp

Check out some of the top photos from Tuesday's training camp practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

