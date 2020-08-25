49ers Statement on Fan Attendance at Levi's® Stadium This Season

Aug 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

Last month, we informed 49ers season ticket members of our expectation to start the 2020 NFL season without fans at Levi's® Stadium due to the continuing COVID-19 health emergency and accompanying government restrictions. Through ongoing dialogue with State and Santa Clara County officials, and in accordance with public health guidelines, we can confirm that we will begin our season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance. We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi's® Stadium later this season.

All 49ers season ticket members were provided the opportunity to credit their 2020 season ticket payments to the 2021 season or receive a full refund. If we are able to host fans at any point this season, 49ers season ticket members who credited their 2020 payments to 2021 will receive priority access to single-game tickets. With demand expected to exceed availability, tickets will not be guaranteed for any individuals.

We appreciate the patience of the Faithful as we work to manage this unprecedented situation. We will continue communicating updates as appropriate. Our fans are also encouraged to visit our social media accounts, mobile app, or 49ers.com for the latest news and information regarding the season.

