49ers Statement on Fan Attendance at Levi's® Stadium This Season

Last month, we informed 49ers season ticket members of our expectation to start the 2020 NFL season without fans at Levi's® Stadium due to the continuing COVID-19 health emergency and accompanying government restrictions. Through ongoing dialogue with State and Santa Clara County officials, and in accordance with public health guidelines, we can confirm that we will begin our season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance. We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi's® Stadium later this season.

All 49ers season ticket members were provided the opportunity to credit their 2020 season ticket payments to the 2021 season or receive a full refund. If we are able to host fans at any point this season, 49ers season ticket members who credited their 2020 payments to 2021 will receive priority access to single-game tickets. With demand expected to exceed availability, tickets will not be guaranteed for any individuals.