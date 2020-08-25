49ers Sign TE Erik Swoope; Waive RB Salvon Ahmed

Aug 25, 2020 at 09:36 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed TE Erik Swoope to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Salvon Ahmed.

Swoope (6-5, 250) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. Throughout his five-year career with the Colts (2014-18), he has appeared in 24 games (six starts) and registered 23 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Swoope later signed with the Oakland Raiders on May 22, 2019 and was released by the team on July 30, 2019.

A 28-year-old native of Studio City, CA, Swoope spent five years (2010-14) at the University of Miami where he played on the school's basketball team.

 Ahmed (5-11, 197) originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2020.

Related Content

Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Charlie Woerner Writes 'In My Own Words' Entry, Players for a Purpose Player Announcement
news

Morning Report: Training Camp Rewind, Charlie Woerner Writes 'In My Own Words' Entry, Players for a Purpose Player Announcement

Catch up on the latest training camp news, tight end Charlie Woerner writes about his first NFL training camp, the 49ers Foundation announces players, coaches and alumni participating in annual event.
In My Own Words feat. Charlie Woerner - Welcome to the Big League
news

In My Own Words feat. Charlie Woerner - Welcome to the Big League

In the second rookie blog entry, tight end Charlie Woerner discusses balancing his transition to the league, learning Kyle Shanahan's playbook and planning a wedding amidst a global pandemic.
49ers Foundation Announces Player Lineup for Annual Kickoff Event: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP
news

49ers Foundation Announces Player Lineup for Annual Kickoff Event: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP

The annual fundraiser featuring 49ers players, coaches, alumni and executives will take place virtually to celebrate the start of football season while raising money for Bay Area youth.
Morning Report: Brick by Brick Episode 1 Premieres, Practice Updates, Nick Bosa Tops PFF's List of Pressures by a Rookie
news

Morning Report: Brick by Brick Episode 1 Premieres, Practice Updates, Nick Bosa Tops PFF's List of Pressures by a Rookie

See how the 49ers are navigating football during COVID; practice, injury and personnel updates from the SAP Performance Facility; Pro Football Focus ranks the NFL's Top 3 rookies by total pressures.

Advertising