49ers Sign TE Erik Swoope; Waive RB Salvon Ahmed

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed TE Erik Swoope to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Salvon Ahmed.

Swoope (6-5, 250) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. Throughout his five-year career with the Colts (2014-18), he has appeared in 24 games (six starts) and registered 23 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Swoope later signed with the Oakland Raiders on May 22, 2019 and was released by the team on July 30, 2019.