I Got Your Back | Brick by Brick

Aug 23, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 2 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.

"Brick by Brick," a documentary-style series produced by 49ers Studios, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers preseason. The three-part series details the everyday lives of 49ers players, coaches and staff and showcases what it takes for them to be successful in their unique NFL journeys.

Episodes are set to premiere on August 16th, 23rd and 30th on the 49ers official YouTube channel and on 49ers.com. If you missed Episode 1, watch it here now.

Here's a breakdown of "Brick by Brick" Episode 2:

  • 00:00 - General manager John Lynch talks training camp
  • 01:03 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan mic'd up at practice
  • 03:21 - 49ers travel to Las Vegas
  • 04:22 - LB ﻿Fred Warner﻿ mic'd up at joint practice
  • 08:40 - LB ﻿Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿ mic'd up in preseason game vs. Raiders
  • 12:36 - SAP Stat Zone trivia
  • 13:10 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks comments about the game
  • 13:36 - Linebackers coach Johnny Holland shares his journey to coaching
  • 23:04 - Episode No. 3 preview

49ers vs. Raiders Game Images (Preseason Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

