I Got Your Back | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 2 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
"Brick by Brick," a documentary-style series produced by 49ers Studios, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers preseason. The three-part series details the everyday lives of 49ers players, coaches and staff and showcases what it takes for them to be successful in their unique NFL journeys.
Here's a breakdown of "Brick by Brick" Episode 2:
- 00:00 - General manager John Lynch talks training camp
- 01:03 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan mic'd up at practice
- 03:21 - 49ers travel to Las Vegas
- 04:22 - LB Fred Warner mic'd up at joint practice
- 08:40 - LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles mic'd up in preseason game vs. Raiders
- 12:36 - SAP Stat Zone trivia
- 13:10 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks comments about the game
- 13:36 - Linebackers coach Johnny Holland shares his journey to coaching
- 23:04 - Episode No. 3 preview
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.