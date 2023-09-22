Hargrave, Bosa and Samuel Emerge as PFF Top Performers in #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their 30-12 win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." This is the first time since the 2019 season the team has opened up the year with a 3-0 record, and it's just the ninth time in franchise history the feat has been accomplished.

The 49ers, although ultimately victorious against the Giants, battled through early adversity in their primetime matchup. Heavy blitzing from the Giants defense stalled the 49ers offensive firepower in the first quarter, however, with their own stingy defense at work, New York quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't able to get much going on the ground or through the air. San Francisco's defense limited their opposition to just 150 yards of total offense on Thursday night made possible via a sack each from defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave﻿, an interception by safety Talanoa Hufanga﻿, a critical tackle by Arik Armstead and Bosa on the Giants two-point conversion attempt and five three-and-outs over the course of the contest.

Offensively, the 49ers found their stride in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception by rookie Ronnie Bell followed by a four-yard rushing score by running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. In the second half, the YAC Bros were out in full force with tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauling in crucial passes, and for Samuel, a 27-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter.

The highest graded players from Thursday's game were Bosa and Hargrave on the defensive side of the ball while Samuel was the top offensive performer in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades.

Here's the breakdown on the top performers from Week 3:

Top Offensive Performer: WR Deebo Samuel

The 49ers "wideback" gave the Faithful a show in Week 3, catching six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown and a carry for two yards, to earn an 88.6 overall grade for his 68 snaps in Week 3. His 88.6 overall grade is his top mark for the 2023 season and best weekly showing since the 2022 NFC Wild Card Game versus the Seattle Seahawks (89.4 overall grade). He was the top offensive performer from both teams in Thursday's primetime matchup.

Top Defensive Performers: DL Javon Hargrave and DL Nick Bosa

The 49ers defensive line tallied two sacks against the Giants courtesy of Hargrave and Bosa and were part of a larger 23-pressure performance by the defense. Hargrave, who was signed in free agency, has shored up the interior of the 49ers defensive line and contributed five total pressures and three tackles on Thursday night. His 34 snaps of work resulted in a 93.0 overall grade, the highest mark of the 49ers defensive unit in Week 3.