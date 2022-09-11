George Kittle OUT vs. Bears; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers will open up the 2022 season at Soldier Field versus the Chicago Bears close to full strength, missing just one key playmaker. That notable absence in Week 1 comes on the offensive side of the ball with tight end George Kittle being officially ruled out due to a groin injury. The 49ers offense is also without offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill as was previously noted on the team's final injury report prior to gameday. With just those two players working through injuries, the team has several healthy scratches going into Chicago.