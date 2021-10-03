George Kittle Active; Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman OUT vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers will be without ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ for the second-straight week as the running back continues to work through a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2.

Mitchell made improvements over the past week as he was ruled questionable heading into the weekend. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Mitchell's pain tolerance was the determining factor in is availability for Week 4.

Unlike in Week 3, the 49ers did not elevate ﻿Kerryon Johnson﻿ from the practice squad in advance of Sunday. Beyond Mitchell, Trey Sermon, Trenton Cannon and ﻿Jacques Patrick﻿ are the lone healthy backs currently on San Francisco's active roster. Cannon has been used primarily as a return specialist. According to Shanahan, the 49ers "have no problem putting him at running back" should San Francisco see fit on Sunday.

George Kittle surprised fans after popping up on the team's injury report this week. The tight end has been playing through a calf injury suffered in San Francisco's season opener in Detroit.

This week, Kittle's lone practice came on Friday as he showed encouraging signs of his availability as the tight end is set to play against Seattle.

﻿Josh Norman﻿ underwent testing over the weekend at the corner has been dealing with a lung contusion after suffering a helmet hit to the chest in Week 3. Despite rejoining the team this week, Norman will be held out of Sunday's divisional matchup against Seattle.

It's also worth noting, defensive lineman ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ will make his 49ers debut on Sunday after being activated from Injured Reserve.

As for Seattle, wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a limited participant in the week's practice while dealing with a hip injury and is set to play on Sunday. Additionally, starting right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and backup running back Rashaad Penny (calf) have both been ruled out.