Notes and Observations from 49ers Final Joint Practice vs. Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their second and final joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday – a low intensity session ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup. The 49ers are set to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Here are some notes from the final session of training camp:

- ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was 5-of-6 during 7-on-7 red zone drills. The quarterback completed passes to ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ (x2) and ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ before connecting with ﻿George Kittle﻿ in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

- During ﻿Trey Lance﻿'s 7-on-7 series, the rookie completed all six of his attempts and threw two scores, one to a wide-open ﻿River Cracraft﻿ and the other to ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿, his second touchdown of the day (see below).

- Mostert opened up the offense's 11-on-11 work with a big run. Mostert took the handoff from Garoppolo and bounced to the outside for what would have been a 70-yard touchdown run.

- Lance saw first-team reps during the full-team move the ball period to focus on zone-read packages. His reps included a shovel pass to ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, a QB designed run for approximately 15 yards, a throw up the middle to Samuel and a toss on the run to ﻿Mohamed Sanu Sr.﻿

"There's a lot of that QB option stuff that I'm still learning how to do," Kittle said on Friday. "There's some bumps, but he's a natural out there. He's good in the huddle, he calls the plays. It's obviously a couple different plays here and there, but it's fun to do new stuff sometimes and I thought he did a good job."

- ﻿Fred Warner﻿ forced an incompletion on a pass intended for Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

- Safety ﻿Kai Nacua﻿ broke up two passes during 11-on-11 drills on throws intended for wide receiver KJ Hill Jr. and tight end Matt Sokol.

- Garoppolo was a perfect 6-for-6 during his second 7-on-7 period, with passes to ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿, ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿, Juszczyk, Aiyuk, Kittle and Hasty.

- ﻿Eddie Yarbrough﻿ and ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ both notched quarterback pressures.

- ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ notched a "would-be" sack.

- Lance closed out the final period with a touchdown to Hasty in the left corner of the end zone.

"I love Hasty. He gives me a ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ vibe," Kittle said. "He goes kind of into a dark place, and he just runs and runs. And he's violent. He's explosive. His cuts that you guys see, he just jukes people out, but he still has this nice forward lean to him where he's just always running through contact.