Dre Greenlaw OUT vs. Browns; Elijah Mitchell Active for #SFvsCLE

Oct 15, 2023 at 08:30 AM
The San Francisco 49ers will have all but one of their key playmakers available with linebacker Dre Greenlaw inactive for the team's Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. The fourth-year pro was a late addition to the 49ers injury report after sustaining a hamstring issue during one of San Francisco's walkthroughs. He was a limited participant in the 49ers final practice of the week before departing to Cleveland.

Meanwhile running back Elijah Mitchell is active for the first time since Week 3. The third-year pro sat out the last two contests against the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys while working through a knee injury. In his last outing against the New York Giants, Mitchell had 11 carries for 42 yards.

Here's a look at the Week 6 inactives:

49ers

