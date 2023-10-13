Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell Questionable for #SFvsCLE; Aaron Banks Cleared

The San Francisco 49ers had one key playmaker in linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) get added to the injury list late in the week, and he enters the weekend as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. He joins running back Elijah Mitchell as the only two players with outstanding injuries in Week 6.
Additionally, offensive lineman Aaron Banks, who was working through a shoulder injury from the Dallas Cowboys game, fell off the injury report altogether and has been cleared to play against the Browns.
Below is the complete Week 6 Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Limited Participation: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- Full Participation: OL Aaron Banks (shoulder)
Status Report:
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Questionable
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) - Questionable