Presented by

Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell Questionable for #SFvsCLE; Aaron Banks Cleared

Oct 13, 2023 at 02:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers had one key playmaker in linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) get added to the injury list late in the week, and he enters the weekend as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. He joins running back Elijah Mitchell as the only two players with outstanding injuries in Week 6.

Additionally, offensive lineman Aaron Banks﻿, who was working through a shoulder injury from the Dallas Cowboys game, fell off the injury report altogether and has been cleared to play against the Browns.

Below is the complete Week 6 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Samuel, Greenlaw, Ward and Jennings Cleared for #DALvsSF; Mitchell OUT

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's 'SNF' matchup vs. the Cowboys.
news

Samuel, Mitchell and Greenlaw Questionable for #AZvsSF; Jennings Doubtful

The San Francisco 49ers have four players listed as questionable and Jauan Jennings is doubtful headed into the team's Week 4 matchup. 
news

Shanahan and Purdy Break Down Short Week Ahead of Home Opener

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy detailed the adjusted practice week ahead of Week 3 matchup with the Giants.
news

Womack III Expected to Go on Injured Reserve Ahead of #SFvsLAR

Cornerback Samuel Womack III is headed to the Injured Reserve list after suffering a knee injury. The rest of the roster has been cleared for #SFvsLAR.
news

Kittle, Ward Questionable for #SFvsPIT; Bosa, Moody, Hufanga Cleared

DL Nick Bosa, K Jake Moody and S Talanoa Hufanga have been cleared to play in the season opener while TE George Kittle and CB Charvarius Ward are listed as questionable for Sunday.
news

McCaffrey Cleared, Mitchell Questionable in NFC Championship Injury Report

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have been cleared to play in the NFC Championship Game while Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo and Ambry Thomas from Sunday's upcoming matchup and shared details surrounding the quarterback's injury progress.
news

Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Cleared for Super Wild Card Weekend

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and offensive lineman Aaron Banks are expected to play against the Seahawks on Saturday. 
news

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey Cleared for #AZvsSF

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey are expected to play in the 49ers regular season finale.
news

Samuel OUT, Thomas and Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsLV

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward Questionable for #WASvsSF; Week 16 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have five players listed as questionable for their Week 16 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
Advertising