Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead Active for Week 13 vs. Miami

The San Francisco 49ers got most of the roster back in time for their highly anticipated Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Three of the four players who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report will be active for Sunday afternoon's game. Those 49ers players include wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quadricep), left tackle Trent Williams (back) and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee). Offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) is inactive for the contest and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), the only other player to receive an injury designation, was placed on the Injured Reserve list on Saturday.

Having Samuel back provides a big boost to the backfield, who will be without Mitchell for the foreseeable future as he works through his MCL sprain. With the 49ers opting not to elevate an additional back from the practice squad, the team will look to supplement its ground game with contributions from Samuel and its two rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price. The 49ers "wideback" missed one practice this week as he worked through his quad injury and practiced on Wednesday and Friday in a limited capacity.

"There's no setback (with Samuel). Just when you have a deep thigh bruise, you kind of have an idea of how it's going to be," head coach Kyle Shanahan added. "It just hasn't been as good as we were expecting by now. We were expecting him to be able to go full by now and he wasn't able, so that's why there's some concern."

Another big win for the 49ers is getting Williams back in time for kickoff. The veteran tackle experienced back spasms during Friday's practice and left early. There was not a ton of concern from Shanahan, however, the team monitored his improvement over the weekend.

On the other side of the ball, Armstead is active for the first time since Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive lineman worked his way back to the field from separate foot and ankle injuries.

"He had a good week," Shanahan said. "I know he spoke highly on how he's been feeling, and he's passed the eye test from our standpoint. I'm excited to see him this weekend."

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the Dolphins-49ers game: