Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead Active for Week 13 vs. Miami

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:35 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers got most of the roster back in time for their highly anticipated Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Three of the four players who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report will be active for Sunday afternoon's game. Those 49ers players include wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quadricep), left tackle Trent Williams (back) and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee). Offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) is inactive for the contest and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), the only other player to receive an injury designation, was placed on the Injured Reserve list on Saturday.

Having Samuel back provides a big boost to the backfield, who will be without Mitchell for the foreseeable future as he works through his MCL sprain. With the 49ers opting not to elevate an additional back from the practice squad, the team will look to supplement its ground game with contributions from Samuel and its two rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price. The 49ers "wideback" missed one practice this week as he worked through his quad injury and practiced on Wednesday and Friday in a limited capacity.

"There's no setback (with Samuel). Just when you have a deep thigh bruise, you kind of have an idea of how it's going to be," head coach Kyle Shanahan added. "It just hasn't been as good as we were expecting by now. We were expecting him to be able to go full by now and he wasn't able, so that's why there's some concern."

Another big win for the 49ers is getting Williams back in time for kickoff. The veteran tackle experienced back spasms during Friday's practice and left early. There was not a ton of concern from Shanahan, however, the team monitored his improvement over the weekend.

On the other side of the ball, Armstead is active for the first time since Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive lineman worked his way back to the field from separate foot and ankle injuries.

"He had a good week," Shanahan said. "I know he spoke highly on how he's been feeling, and he's passed the eye test from our standpoint. I'm excited to see him this weekend."

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the Dolphins-49ers game:

San Francisco 49ers

Related Content

news

Deebo Samuel Active, Arik Armstead OUT; 49ers Week 12 Inactives

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for the 49ers matchup versus the New Orleans Saints; defensive lineman Arik Armstead will not play in Week 12.

news

Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead OUT; 49ers Week 11 Inactives

Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam are inactive for the San Francisco 49ers "MNF" matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

news

Deebo Samuel Active, Samson Ebukam OUT; Week 10 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will be without defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Arik Armstead and in Sunday night's contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Samuel, Jennings, Verrett OUT vs. Rams; 49ers Week 8 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings and cornerback Jason Verrett for Sunday's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.

news

McCaffrey, Bosa, Williams Active vs. Chiefs; 49ers Week 7 Inactives

Running back Christian McCaffrey will be active for the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Nick Bosa, Trent Williams OUT vs. Falcons; 49ers Week 6 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers are without seven players for Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Armstead, Kinlaw OUT vs. Panthers; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers are without seven players for Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.

news

Javon Kinlaw OUT vs. Rams; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers are without seven players for "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Armstead OUT vs. Broncos; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are without DL Arik Armstead for "Sunday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos.

news

George Kittle OUT vs. Seahawks; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers are without TE George Kittle in the team's 2022 home opener versus their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Lance Active vs. Texans; Bosa, Williams and 14 Others Out for Preseason Finale

Starting quarterback Trey Lance will suit up versus the Houston Texans while 16 other players sit out the preseason finale.

Advertising