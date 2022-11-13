Deebo Samuel Active, Samson Ebukam OUT; Week 10 Inactives 

The San Francisco 49ers return to game action after a Week 9 Bye with a nearly healthy roster. The team welcomed back eight total players from injury including wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf). In addition to those four being cleared to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee) and defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) were activated off the Injured Reserve list and are active for Sunday night's contest.

Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (Achilles, quad), who was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report, is out against the Chargers along with fellow D-lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle). Ebukam was dealing with a lingering Achilles issue and sustained a quadricep injury in Monday's practice. Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, who was elevated from the team's practice squad for added depth. The team made one last roster move ahead of Sunday's contest, placing cornerback Jason Verrett on IR after he tore his Achilles tendon in Wednesday afternoon's practice.