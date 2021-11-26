49ers, Vikings Week 12 Fantasy Preview

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has put any ﻿Trey Lance﻿ talk to rest (for now) posting an NFL-high four-straight games with a 100+ passer rating, and he's also a fantasy option this week while looking at increased volume. Jimmy G has gotten 9.2 YPA over the last month and is a top-15 fantasy QB against a Vikings defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and will be missing defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Everson Griffen.

﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ remains questionable after finger surgery, and there's a good chance ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ is SF's feature back again Sunday. Wilson Jr. didn't have a big fantasy game but racked up 20 touches last week and gets an easier matchup Sunday; Minnesota has allowed a league-high 4.8 YPC and ranks No. 27 in run defense DVOA. ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ would likely see action if Mitchell were forced to sit this week, and Wilson Jr. would become a top-15 fantasy RB.

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ actually ranks third in San Francisco's target share (20.5 percent) since ﻿George Kittle﻿ returned, but he's a top-five fantasy WR anyway given his rushing ability (and SF's extremely narrow target tree); he was a top-20 PPR WR last week despite having just one catch for 15 yards thanks to his rushing. Minnesota and San Francisco like to implement slow-paced offenses, but both QBs could be forced to throw more than usual in a game that should be high scoring.

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ can safely be considered a top-25 fantasy WR now back producing as a full-time player and against a Vikings defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to wideouts this season. Aiyuk has responded well after a painfully slow start to 2021. After not seeing one target inside the 10 yard line since Week 4 of 2020, Kittle has seen one in each of the past three games, securing all three for touchdowns. He's a top-three fantasy TE moving forward.

The 49ers defense has a tough test against a good Minnesota offense, as Kirk Cousins has posted a 12:0 TD:INT ratio on the road this season. SF's fantasy D/ST is just an OK start this week, as they've allowed more yards per play at home this year. Cousins is a top-12 QB in this matchup, while Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are all must-starts. With the final NFC playoff spots up for grabs, this is a huge game in the conference, with the first tie-breaker being head-to-head.

Dalton Del Don has been with Yahoo! Sports since 2013, covering fantasy football, baseball and basketball. He appears on multiple podcasts each week and currently resides in the Bay Area, where he is an avid fan of the Golden State Warriors and 49ers.