Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers injury list is a far cry from what it was just a couple weeks ago headed into the regular season finale. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee) is the lone 49ers player ruled out ahead of San Francisco's Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. The only other name appearing on the team's final injury report of the week is linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), who sat out of Tuesday's practice and was a limited participant in team workouts the next two days.

One player the 49ers are looking forward to welcoming back to the fold is defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who battled through separate foot and knee injuries in the later portion of the season. He missed a total of five games, however, as of Wednesday fell off the injury list altogether. He will play alongside Javon Hargrave for the first time since the 49ers Week 13 win against Philadelphia Eagles and is a key component of the 49ers run defense.

With the team getting healthy and the Bye, the 49ers were able to conduct a fully padded practice this week, which is a rare thing this late in the season.

"It's huge. We need to do it," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "With so many guys that didn't get enough reps our last game on the Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams, just having those times, I think it helps a ton. These guys got a full-padded 70 plays just a few days ago in a game. Pads are very important to people, to a team and how they play. We practice almost the same without and that's why we can get away with it, but when you miss the games and you don't get stuff like that, I think it's crucial."