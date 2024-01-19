Presented by

Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF

Jan 18, 2024 at 05:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers injury list is a far cry from what it was just a couple weeks ago headed into the regular season finale. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee) is the lone 49ers player ruled out ahead of San Francisco's Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. The only other name appearing on the team's final injury report of the week is linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), who sat out of Tuesday's practice and was a limited participant in team workouts the next two days.

One player the 49ers are looking forward to welcoming back to the fold is defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who battled through separate foot and knee injuries in the later portion of the season. He missed a total of five games, however, as of Wednesday fell off the injury list altogether. He will play alongside Javon Hargrave for the first time since the 49ers Week 13 win against Philadelphia Eagles and is a key component of the 49ers run defense.

With the team getting healthy and the Bye, the 49ers were able to conduct a fully padded practice this week, which is a rare thing this late in the season.

"It's huge. We need to do it," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "With so many guys that didn't get enough reps our last game on the Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams, just having those times, I think it helps a ton. These guys got a full-padded 70 plays just a few days ago in a game. Pads are very important to people, to a team and how they play. We practice almost the same without and that's why we can get away with it, but when you miss the games and you don't get stuff like that, I think it's crucial."

Additionally, Shanahan noted that safety George Odum (biceps), who is currently in his 21-day practice window, should be activated from the Injured Reserve list ahead of the NFC Divisional Round.

Below is the complete Divisional Round Game Status Report for Thursday:

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Feliciano, Jennings Questionable vs. Rams; Verrett Suffers Shoulder Injury

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Banks Questionable, Brown Out vs. Commanders; Injury Report for #SFvsWAS

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
news

Hargrave and Mitchell Questionable vs. Ravens; Injury Report for #BALvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Christmas Day matchup versus the Ravens.
news

Hargrave, Armstead and Three More Out vs. Cardinals; Injury Report for #SFvsAZ

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 15 matchup versus the Cardinals.
news

Burford, Mitchell and Luter Jr. Doubtful vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Armstead, Mason and McCloud III Questionable vs. Eagles; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsPHI

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 13 matchup versus the Eagles.
news

Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
news

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout.
news

Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave Questionable for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
Advertising