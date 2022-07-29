Charvarius Ward Shines Early, Provides Big Boost for 49ers Secondary

Cornerback Charvarius Ward describes himself as a player who prefers to lead by example, so it is not surprising that he has been quick to flash his playmaking abilities early in training camp.

In the first three days of practices, Ward has recorded two big pass breakups and delivered some excellent coverage of 49ers receivers, providing a nice challenge to starting quarterback Trey Lance and San Francisco's offensive unit.

"Of course, it feels good to make plays, but it's training camp," Ward said. "We're battling every day. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs. We've (the defense) been making plays. The offense has been making plays. We're going to keep battling every day, trying to get better and better."

Ward joined the 49ers in free agency, penning a three-year deal with the team back in March. The fifth-year corner first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the start of the 2018 season. Ward spent four seasons with the Chiefs and in 13 games (12 starts) and finished with 67 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions in 2021. He also started all three postseason games and finished with 16 tackles and three passes defensed.