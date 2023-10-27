Presented by

Brock Purdy, Trent Williams Questionable for Week 8 vs. Bengals

Oct 27, 2023 at 03:35 PM
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Levi's® Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy participated in his second-consecutive practice, indicating he's making progress in his recovery from a concussion. Kyle Shanahan shared that Purdy is in the final steps of the NFL's concussion protocol and the head coach should find out tomorrow if Purdy can play against the Bengals. As of Friday afternoon, the team listed Purdy as questionable for the Week 8 matchup.

Trent Williams did not participate in practice this week due to an ankle injury the left tackle sustained in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. He is also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The head coach shared that Williams is "better than last week, but still not sure (about his game status). He's got to improve in the next 48 hours. He can go up to kickoff though."

As for Deebo Samuel, the wide receiver has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup. Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder against the Browns, however, the team expects that the receiver will be back in action following the Bye week.

"He's (Samuel) doing good," Shanahan said. "It's a little hairline fracture in his shoulder, we've got to wait for that to heal. But he's healthy enough everywhere else, so he's conditioned and working out, doing well. Hopefully that'll be good after the Bye week."

Below is the complete Week 8 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

